LONDON May 14 Emerging-market stocks jumped to six-month highs on Wednesday as investors welcomed the prospect of more monetary stimulus in developed markets and a lessening in geopolitical risk.

The European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting, including a potential rate cut to negative deposit rates, five people familiar with the measures told Reuters. Negative rates would be likely to drive investors into higher-yielding emerging markets.

U.S. stocks, meanwhile, hit record highs on Tuesday.

"Expectations of additional stimulus by the ECB and continued monetary support from the Fed are supporting risk appetite," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics. "The crisis is not over for Russia and Ukraine, but ... contagion so far has been relatively limited."

The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.7 percent to its highest since Nov 2013. It has climbed more than 2 percent this week and is up 2.7 percent on the year.

Russian stocks steadied at close to two-month highs and the rouble strengthened to a three-month high against the dollar.

Rebel leaders have called for regions in the east of Ukraine to become part of Russia, but Moscow has stopped short of endorsing their bid for annexation.

"Although overt Russian military intervention in Ukraine and possible annexation of the Donetsk region cannot yet be ruled out, the related risks do appear to be receding," Alastair Newton, political risk analyst at Nomura, said in a client note.

"I would expect to see a reversion by the financial and corporate sectors to judging Russia on the basis of its fundamentals rather than primarily on perceived political risk."

With the backing of a U.S. guarantee, Ukraine can gain access to international markets, a structure used by Jordan and Tunisia in recent years. It is planning a five-year $1 billion U.S.-guaranteed bond with a rate of 2.9 percent, the government said.

New euro zone member Latvia, however, said at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development annual meeting in Warsaw that it may lower its growth forecast for this year because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Elsewhere, South African stocks were close to record highs hit on Tuesday, in a positive reaction to the ANC's decisive victory in elections last week.

However, Moody's, which said on Tuesday the ANC election win was credit positive, said on Wednesday mine strikes were negative for the country's Baa1 rating. Some 1,000 stick-wielding strikers gathered outside Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine on Wednesday, preventing workers from breaking the longest and costliest strike in the sector's history.

Indian stocks were also close to record highs following elections. Turkish stocks were close to Tuesday's six-month highs after data showed a narrowing in the country's current account deficit.

The lira gained to 5 1/2-month highs and the rand hovered near the previous day's five-month highs. The rupee reached 10-month highs.

(Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki; Editing by Larry King)