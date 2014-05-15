LONDON May 15 Emerging stocks hit 6 1/2-month
highs on Thursday, with Russia, South Africa and Turkey gaining,
as the prospect of monetary stimulus by bigger economies and
declining geopolitical risk helped to restore the appeal of
emerging markets.
Expectations are growing that the European Central Bank may
even cut rates to negative levels. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen has said the U.S. economy needs support, and expectations
are rising that China might take steps to stimulate its economy.
"In this environment, where there is very strong appetite
for emerging markets, you will see the laggards picking up
whenever there is room," said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, an emerging
market strategist at ING Investment Management.
The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.25 percent
to its highest since early November, bringing gains for the week
to 2.75 percent and for the year to 3.2 percent.
Russian stocks hit 2 1/2-month highs in a
seventh straight day of gains. The rouble hovered near 3
1/2-month highs against the dollar.
Politicians and civil groups held talks in Kiev on Wednesday
about resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but eastern Ukraine's
separatists were excluded, casting doubt over whether the talks
will defuse the crisis.
Indian stocks steadied near record highs and the
rupee hit 10-month highs on expectations the Bharatiya
Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority, or come
close to it, when election results are announced on Friday.
Turkish stocks rose 0.7 percent to six-month highs,
buoyed by the upbeat environment for emerging markets.
"Turkey is very sensitive to expectations of global
liquidity, and that's why Turkish assets are performing well,"
Bakkum said.
The lira dipped 0.14 percent, however, after hitting
five-month highs on Wednesday.
Turkish unions called for a national one-day strike on
Thursday to protest the country's worst-ever industrial
disaster, which killed at least 282 people in a coal mine in
western Turkey.
South African stocks hit record highs, though the
rand fell 0.8 percent, retreating from five-month highs
it reached in the previous session.
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on
Thursday it had told its members to stay clear of strike-hit
platinum mines because of intimidation by the rival AMCU union,
which is leading a 16-week stoppage over pay.
The Hungarian forint hit four-month highs after
data showing an above-forecast 3.5 percent expansion in growth
in the first quarter.
Dubai stocks fell 1 percent and Abu Dhabi
and Qatar were steady after index compiler MSCI published
the shares from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar it will
include in its emerging market index later this month.
