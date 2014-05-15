LONDON May 15 Emerging stocks hit 6 1/2-month highs on Thursday, with Russia, South Africa and Turkey gaining, as the prospect of monetary stimulus by bigger economies and declining geopolitical risk helped to restore the appeal of emerging markets.

Expectations are growing that the European Central Bank may even cut rates to negative levels. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has said the U.S. economy needs support, and expectations are rising that China might take steps to stimulate its economy.

"In this environment, where there is very strong appetite for emerging markets, you will see the laggards picking up whenever there is room," said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, an emerging market strategist at ING Investment Management.

The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.25 percent to its highest since early November, bringing gains for the week to 2.75 percent and for the year to 3.2 percent.

Russian stocks hit 2 1/2-month highs in a seventh straight day of gains. The rouble hovered near 3 1/2-month highs against the dollar.

Politicians and civil groups held talks in Kiev on Wednesday about resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but eastern Ukraine's separatists were excluded, casting doubt over whether the talks will defuse the crisis.

Indian stocks steadied near record highs and the rupee hit 10-month highs on expectations the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority, or come close to it, when election results are announced on Friday.

Turkish stocks rose 0.7 percent to six-month highs, buoyed by the upbeat environment for emerging markets.

"Turkey is very sensitive to expectations of global liquidity, and that's why Turkish assets are performing well," Bakkum said.

The lira dipped 0.14 percent, however, after hitting five-month highs on Wednesday.

Turkish unions called for a national one-day strike on Thursday to protest the country's worst-ever industrial disaster, which killed at least 282 people in a coal mine in western Turkey.

South African stocks hit record highs, though the rand fell 0.8 percent, retreating from five-month highs it reached in the previous session.

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had told its members to stay clear of strike-hit platinum mines because of intimidation by the rival AMCU union, which is leading a 16-week stoppage over pay.

The Hungarian forint hit four-month highs after data showing an above-forecast 3.5 percent expansion in growth in the first quarter.

Dubai stocks fell 1 percent and Abu Dhabi and Qatar were steady after index compiler MSCI published the shares from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar it will include in its emerging market index later this month.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)