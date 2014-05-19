LONDON May 19 Emerging stocks traded just off
recent 6-1/2 month highs on Monday, held back by a 1.4 percent
fall in China but buoyant sentiment lifted most bourses and
currencies to multi-month peaks.
While Indian stocks rose 1 percent they kept off recent
record highs. Russian markets hit levels unseen since March 3,
when parliament approved President Vladimir Putin's right to
intervene militarily in Ukraine.
Markets broadly shrugged off a fall in Chinese markets,
after weak property data on the weekend cast doubt on whether
authorities would be able to sustain 7 percent-plus economic
growth. Stiffer bank lending rules also pushed down shares to
the lowest close since March 20.
That weighed on MSCI's emerging equity index,
which rose 0.3 percent. But markets were supported by U.S.
Treasury yields at seven-month lows around 2.5 percent, as well
as calm on the Russia-Ukraine front, where Putin was reported to
have ordered troops back to their bases after drills on the
border.
Putin has also toned down support for pro-Russia rebels and
opposition to Ukraine's May 25 election, heading off the risk of
harsher Western sanctions. Russian stocks jumped 1 percent
while the rouble rose 0.3 percent to 3-1/2 month highs to
the dollar.
Russian 5-year bond yields are down 40 basis points since
the start of May, a move that could gather momentum after the
finance minister's announcement that the government would halve
domestic borrowing this year.
"The consensus view now is that sanctions are going to be
very limited and the worst fear of immediate sanctions has not
been realised. People have been underweight Russian rouble and
bonds but the burden of proof has shifted to the bears," said
Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS in London.
"The reflation in the OFZ (bond) market also comes from
belief that the central bank may cut interest rates in the
second half of the year," he added.
Indian stocks extended last week's gains after
election results that favoured the opposition BJP, widely seen
as pro-business but the market was dragged lower by selling in
some export-oriented shares in favour of domestic stocks.
Exporters were also being pressured by the rupee's rise to
11-month highs versus the dollar, with the currency's
gains only slightly tempered by central bank intervention.
SEB was one of many investment banks advising clients to buy
the rupee against the dollar in the forward market, initiating a
3-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) trade at 59.36 with a
target of 55.
"We like holding rupee for three reasons. First, we want to
have carry and rupee at almost 6 percent annualised carry is
attractive. Second, fundamentals are improving where RBI remains
hawkish, keeps real rates high and the current account continues
to improve. Third, capital inflow will gain momentum as
perception and potential for improvement change," they wrote.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Indonesian rupiah hit four-year highs
on election optimism though it later fell back, while the
Malaysian ringgit touched six-month highs.
In emerging Europe, the lira was flat, off recent
five-month highs on fears that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
pugnacious response to protests after a mining disaster could
spark unrest before August elections.
Greek stocks rose 1.3 percent trading just off
seven-month highs and shrugging off left-wing party Syriza's
strong showing in the first round of local government elections.
