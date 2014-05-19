LONDON May 19 Emerging stocks traded just off recent 6-1/2 month highs on Monday, held back by a 1.4 percent fall in China but buoyant sentiment lifted most bourses and currencies to multi-month peaks.

While Indian stocks rose 1 percent they kept off recent record highs. Russian markets hit levels unseen since March 3, when parliament approved President Vladimir Putin's right to intervene militarily in Ukraine.

Markets broadly shrugged off a fall in Chinese markets, after weak property data on the weekend cast doubt on whether authorities would be able to sustain 7 percent-plus economic growth. Stiffer bank lending rules also pushed down shares to the lowest close since March 20.

That weighed on MSCI's emerging equity index, which rose 0.3 percent. But markets were supported by U.S. Treasury yields at seven-month lows around 2.5 percent, as well as calm on the Russia-Ukraine front, where Putin was reported to have ordered troops back to their bases after drills on the border.

Putin has also toned down support for pro-Russia rebels and opposition to Ukraine's May 25 election, heading off the risk of harsher Western sanctions. Russian stocks jumped 1 percent while the rouble rose 0.3 percent to 3-1/2 month highs to the dollar.

Russian 5-year bond yields are down 40 basis points since the start of May, a move that could gather momentum after the finance minister's announcement that the government would halve domestic borrowing this year.

"The consensus view now is that sanctions are going to be very limited and the worst fear of immediate sanctions has not been realised. People have been underweight Russian rouble and bonds but the burden of proof has shifted to the bears," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS in London.

"The reflation in the OFZ (bond) market also comes from belief that the central bank may cut interest rates in the second half of the year," he added.

Indian stocks extended last week's gains after election results that favoured the opposition BJP, widely seen as pro-business but the market was dragged lower by selling in some export-oriented shares in favour of domestic stocks.

Exporters were also being pressured by the rupee's rise to 11-month highs versus the dollar, with the currency's gains only slightly tempered by central bank intervention.

SEB was one of many investment banks advising clients to buy the rupee against the dollar in the forward market, initiating a 3-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) trade at 59.36 with a target of 55.

"We like holding rupee for three reasons. First, we want to have carry and rupee at almost 6 percent annualised carry is attractive. Second, fundamentals are improving where RBI remains hawkish, keeps real rates high and the current account continues to improve. Third, capital inflow will gain momentum as perception and potential for improvement change," they wrote.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Indonesian rupiah hit four-year highs on election optimism though it later fell back, while the Malaysian ringgit touched six-month highs.

In emerging Europe, the lira was flat, off recent five-month highs on fears that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's pugnacious response to protests after a mining disaster could spark unrest before August elections.

Greek stocks rose 1.3 percent trading just off seven-month highs and shrugging off left-wing party Syriza's strong showing in the first round of local government elections.

