LONDON May 20 Emerging stocks hit 6-1/2 month
highs on Tuesday for a second straight day on expectations of
greater monetary stimulus in developed markets and a lessening
in geopolitical risks.
Thai debt insurance costs hit their highest in two months,
however, after Thailand's army declared martial law, but denied
it was staging a military coup.
The possibility of monetary stimulus from the European
Central Bank and maybe from China, in addition to existing
support from Japan and the United States, is boosting demand for
high-yielding emerging market assets.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine, meanwhile, appear to be
subsiding.
"The European Central Bank has been very vocal, the market
is waiting to see if it will deliver," said Murat Toprak,
emerging markets strategist at HSBC, referring to the ECB's
policy meeting later this week and the chance of lower rates.
"Russia-Ukraine has become a bit marginal, it is less of a
market theme than it was."
The MSCI emerging equities index hit 6-1/2 month
highs before trimming gains to trade 0.22 percent lower on the
day, with Chinese stocks near three-week lows.
Emerging stocks are up 3 percent on the year, compared with
a 1.5 percent rise in developed stocks.
Indian and South African stocks were close
to post-election record highs.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 4 basis
points to 303 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Russian stocks hit 3-1/2 month highs earlier
in the session and the rouble was steady near 4-month
highs on growing expectations of an end to the Ukraine conflict.
Russia's defence minister has told troops to return to their
permanent bases after military exercises near the border with
Ukraine, fulfilling an order from President Vladimir Putin,
Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.
Russia's 2030 dollar bond rose 0.2 point to
a three-month high of 115 and has risen five points in the past
month. Ukraine's 2017 dollar bond rose a
quarter point to 94.5, bringing its rise in the past week to six
points.
But Russian stocks lost earlier gains, dragged down by gas
giant Gazprom, after a spokesman for Putin, who is
visiting China this week, said Russia and China had not yet
agreed a gas supply deal.
Thai five-year credit default swaps rose five basis points
to two-month highs of 130 bps, according to Markit, following
the imposition of martial law after six months of protests. The
Thai baht recouped earlier losses, however, with the
central bank suspected of intervening to support the currency.
In emerging Europe, Serbia's dinar fell and the
Croatian kuna hit four-week lows on fears that the
cost of cleaning up after devastating floods in the Balkans will
weigh on the countries' already strained public finances.
The rand and the lira fell on uncertainty
ahead of central bank meetings later this week.
The Egyptian pound was trading around record lows
ahead of presidential elections next week.
