By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 3
LONDON, June 3 Emerging sovereign dollar bonds
traded at the lowest yield premia to U.S. Treasuries since
February 2013 on Tuesday, while inflation optimism helped India
and Turkey outperform in local currency debt markets.
Most emerging assets were rangebound, however, taking off
the Chinese government's recent stimulus announcements and
better economic data in stride. Instead, focus was on U.S.
Treasury yields, which rose above 2.5 percent for the first time
in a week.
This year's rally in U.S. Treasuries has been partly behind
emerging markets gains that took emerging stocks to
6-1/2 month highs and fuelled 8.5 percent year-to-date returns
in emerging dollar debt.
The latter, as measured on EMBI Global dollar bond index
saw spreads tighten 2 basis points to 287 bps, the
tightest in 15 months, having rallied 30 bps since early May and
outperforming U.S. Treasuries.
"If U.S. yields pick up in the next few months, we may see
spikes (on emerging debt yields) but there is so little supply
in this market relative to potential demand that on a
multi-month basis spreads may contract further," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, head of emerging markets research at Commerzbank.
While many emerging governments and firms - South Korea,
Morocco, Russia's Alfa Bank, Polish utility PGE and Turkey's
Vkifbank - are looking to tap markets, Russian and Ukrainian
borrowers have been absent from primary markets this year.
Most other emerging assets were rangebound before a European
Central Bank meeting that is expected to deliver significant
policy easing on Thursday.
Quijano-Evans said, however, focus would stay on Treasuries
, with Friday jobs data likely to set the direction.
"Emerging markets will trade on the ECB's announcement but
ultimately, unless it disappoints massively, it won't be the
main driver for EM, it's going to be U.S. yields," he added.
MSCI's emerging index rose 0.4 percent but stayed off 6-1/2
month highs while China finished 0.3 percent lower
New index members, Qatar and United Arab Emirates however
continued to fall. Qatar plunged 3 percent due to
question marks over its hosting of the soccer World Cup in 2022.
INDIA, TURKEY
The bright spots were India, Turkey and central Europe.
Indian equities jumped 0.6 percent as the central
bank took a dovish tone at its meeting and cut some bank
liquidity ratios but the index failed to advance towards the
record highs hit after last month's election.
Indian bonds rallied too, with the benchmark 10-year rupee
yield down 11 bps on the day to 5-1/2 month lows
"We are pleasantly surprised with RBI's stance on policy
easing if inflation falls faster than anticipated. I think
market should take it as a very strong message and hence unless
there are some external oil price or food shocks, we should see
bond yields headed lower," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed
income at Quantum Advisors in Mumbai.
In Turkey, May inflation stayed above-target but rose less
than expected, pushing benchmark yields to seven-month lows
around 8.36 percent.
Poland's central bank is expected keep to interest rates
steady at 2.5 percent though eyes will be on post-meeting
comments on inflation which is running at just 0.3 percent.
Yields across the region have tumbled, with Hungarian and
Polish 10-year yields down 90 and 60 bps respectively in 2014.
Quijano-Evans of Commerzbank said the impact of ECB easing
would be most felt in these countries, with monetary policy
likely to be eased more than earlier anticipated.
"Whatever the ECB decides, we will see central banks in CEE
becoming more dovish, otherwise the currency appreciation effect
will be quite strong, given the relative spread pickup between
ECB rates and their own," he added.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)