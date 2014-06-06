By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, June 6 Emerging European currencies
hovered near their ECB-driven highs on Friday as investors
switched attention to U.S. employment data, along with D-Day
meetings of world leaders for signs of a thaw in relations
between Russia and Ukraine.
Monetary easing by the European Central Bank on Thursday,
including the cutting of deposit rates to negative levels and a
plan to boost bank lending, boosted higher-yielding emerging
European currencies and other emerging market assets.
The zloty hit a 14-month high against the euro on
Thursday and the Turkish lira hit a nine-day high.
ECB easing has also encouraged flows into emerging market
debt. Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by 1
basis point to 288 bps over U.S. Treasuries on Friday, their
tightest levels since March 2013.
But some analysts have criticised the ECB moves for falling
short of full-blown quantitative easing.
"We have seen emerging EMEA FX holding up much better than
the euro, but there is a debate about how positive the ECB move
is for emerging markets," said Richard Kelly, head of European
rates and FX research at TD Securities.
Investors also see risks of higher U.S. Treasury yields - a
negative for emerging markets - if U.S. May employment data on
Friday surprise on the upside and bring forward expectations of
a U.S. rate rise.
The data is expected to show employers added 218,000 to
payrolls last month, according to a Reuters poll.
"Everyone is still looking very intently for payrolls as
well, that could create just as much volatility," Kelly added.
Chinese trade data for May is also due on Sunday.
The zloty gained 0.15 percent against the euro towards the
previous days' highs and the lira rose 0.5 percent. Turkish
stocks hit seven-month highs.
The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.25 percent
to a one-week high, heading for gains this week of 1 percent but
below the year's highs set last month. Emerging stocks have
risen 3.5 percent this year.
Russian stocks were steady and Ukrainian
dollar debt eased slightly ahead of a meeting of world leaders
in France to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's Day
landings.
French diplomats say President Francois Hollande hopes to
get Russian President Vladimir Putin to at least shake the hand
of Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko on the sidelines
of the ceremonies, in what could represent a first step in
defusing tensions between the two countries.
