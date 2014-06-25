By Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 25 Emerging markets came under
pressure on Wednesday as conflict in Iraq kept oil prices near
their nine-month highs, but stock markets in the Gulf stabilised
as construction firm Arabtec slowed a three-day slump.
Markets have gained confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will not start raising interest rates before mid-2015. But they
are being spooked by high oil prices and the prospect of Western
air strikes on Iraq, where militants are fighting government
forces less than 100 km (60 miles) from Baghdad.
Emerging-market stocks fell half a percent,
following moves in developed and Asian markets. Turkish stocks
, close to the events in Iraq, fell almost 1 percent.
Russian stocks pulled back from the seven-month highs
they reached in the previous session.
Russian stocks and the rouble lost some of the enthusiasm
the gained from a ceasefire in Ukraine, after Kiev said on
Tuesday pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine had shot down a
military helicopter, most likely killing all nine on board.
The violence overshadowed a vote by the Russian parliament's
upper chamber on Wednesday, when it revoked the right that it
had granted President Vladimir Putin in March to order military
intervention in Ukraine,
But most Gulf markets rose, with Dubai gaining half a
percent after the previous day's 6.7 percent slide to
three-month lows. The losses came as Arabtec
plunged the 10 percent daily limit on each of the past three
days. It was down just 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi rose more than 1 percent. Qatar pulled back
after rising half a percent at the open.
Julie Dickson, equity product manager for emerging market
fund manager Ashmore, said United Arab Emirates stocks had been
ripe for correction. They had risen more than 100 percent in the
year to May, before the MSCI emerging markets index was
upgraded.
"The UAE equity market has become somewhat expensive going
into the index change. We saw that in the six weeks until the
end of May - the market overshot in exuberance," Dickson said,
but he suggested the correction was overdone.
"Arabtec is the fifth-largest stock - a 50 percent drop will
have an impact on the market as a whole. It means investors will
view the UAE as being in distress when it's not - there is
strong earnings growth. One company going into difficulties is
dragging the whole sentiment down," she added.
On currency markets, the rouble eased from five-month highs
against the dollar. The lira was flat following gains the day
before, when the central bank cut one-week interest rates
but left overnight rates steady at high levels.
The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent and
the borrowing rate at 8 percent, giving it the flexibility to
tighten short-term liquidity by adjusting banks' funding costs.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 3 basis points
to 277 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Bulgarian debt insurance costs rose 12 basis points in the
five-year credit default swap market, according to Markit, to
15-month highs of 128 bps. Bulgaria, which is meeting investors
before offering a Eurobond this week, was reeling from the
expected state rescue of a local bank.
Senegal said it would offer a $200 million sukuk on
Wednesday.
