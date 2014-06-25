LONDON, June 25 Emerging markets came under pressure on Wednesday as conflict in Iraq kept oil prices near their nine-month highs, but stock markets in the Gulf stabilised as construction firm Arabtec slowed a three-day slump.

Markets have gained confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not start raising interest rates before mid-2015. But they are being spooked by high oil prices and the prospect of Western air strikes on Iraq, where militants are fighting government forces less than 100 km (60 miles) from Baghdad.

Emerging-market stocks fell half a percent, following moves in developed and Asian markets. Turkish stocks , close to the events in Iraq, fell almost 1 percent. Russian stocks pulled back from the seven-month highs they reached in the previous session.

Russian stocks and the rouble lost some of the enthusiasm the gained from a ceasefire in Ukraine, after Kiev said on Tuesday pro-Russian rebels in east Ukraine had shot down a military helicopter, most likely killing all nine on board.

The violence overshadowed a vote by the Russian parliament's upper chamber on Wednesday, when it revoked the right that it had granted President Vladimir Putin in March to order military intervention in Ukraine,

But most Gulf markets rose, with Dubai gaining half a percent after the previous day's 6.7 percent slide to three-month lows. The losses came as Arabtec plunged the 10 percent daily limit on each of the past three days. It was down just 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi rose more than 1 percent. Qatar pulled back after rising half a percent at the open.

Julie Dickson, equity product manager for emerging market fund manager Ashmore, said United Arab Emirates stocks had been ripe for correction. They had risen more than 100 percent in the year to May, before the MSCI emerging markets index was upgraded.

"The UAE equity market has become somewhat expensive going into the index change. We saw that in the six weeks until the end of May - the market overshot in exuberance," Dickson said, but he suggested the correction was overdone.

"Arabtec is the fifth-largest stock - a 50 percent drop will have an impact on the market as a whole. It means investors will view the UAE as being in distress when it's not - there is strong earnings growth. One company going into difficulties is dragging the whole sentiment down," she added.

On currency markets, the rouble eased from five-month highs against the dollar. The lira was flat following gains the day before, when the central bank cut one-week interest rates but left overnight rates steady at high levels.

The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent and the borrowing rate at 8 percent, giving it the flexibility to tighten short-term liquidity by adjusting banks' funding costs.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 3 basis points to 277 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Bulgarian debt insurance costs rose 12 basis points in the five-year credit default swap market, according to Markit, to 15-month highs of 128 bps. Bulgaria, which is meeting investors before offering a Eurobond this week, was reeling from the expected state rescue of a local bank.

Senegal said it would offer a $200 million sukuk on Wednesday.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters; Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg; on year; Morgan Stanley; Emrg Mkt Indx 1043.32 -4.82 -0.46 +4.05; Czech Rep

1011.30 -6.29 -0.62 +2.25; Poland

2445.94 -13.83 -0.56 +1.87; Hungary

18923.71 -95.14 -0.50 +1.94; Romania

6816.64 +6.95 +0.10 +4.97; Greece

1236.65 -7.07 -0.57 +6.36; Russia

1402.19 -18.88 -1.33; South Africa 45505.91 -365.66 -0.80 +9.70; Turkey 78391.60 -594.52 -0.75 +15.62; China 2025.50 -8.43 -0.41 -4.28; India 25315.17 -53.73 -0.21 +19.58; Currencies Latest Prev Local Local; close currency currency; % change % change; in 2014; Czech Rep 27.42 27.42 +0.01 -0.31; Poland 4.14 4.15 +0.24 +0.18; Hungary 305.90 305.84 -0.02 -2.92; Romania 4.39 4.39 -0.03

+1.60; Serbia 115.40 115.40 +0.00 -0.78; Russia 33.85 33.80 -0.15 -2.85; Kazakhstan 183.50 183.49 -0.01 -15.91; Ukraine 11.92 11.90 -0.17 -30.96; South Africa 10.60 10.64 +0.35 -1.44; Kenya 87.65 87.50 -0.17 -1.65; Israel 3.44 3.43 -0.24 +0.74; Turkey 2.14 2.14 +0.26 +0.44; China 6.23 6.23 -0.06 -2.90; India 60.17 60.15 -0.03 +2.71; Brazil 2.22 2.22 -0.01 +6.18; Mexico 13.06 13.06 +0.02 -0.20; Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index; Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 277 -3 0.03 683.70; All data taken from Reuters at 1015 GMT.; Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.; close at 2130 GMT.)