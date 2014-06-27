* Decline comes after a run on a Bulgarian bank

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, June 27 Shares in major Bulgarian banks fell on Friday for a second straight day and the country's debt-insurance costs rose towards 15-month highs as problems at its banks threatened to spread.

Elsewhere, weaker U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve would be in no hurry to tighten policy. The dollar fell to a one-month low against major currencies and helped to boost most emerging-market assets.

Bulgarian stocks, a stellar performer in 2013 with 40 percent gains, fell 5 percent after similar losses on Thursday. Shares in the country's third-biggest lender, First Investment Bank, opened almost 20 percent lower. Central Cooperative Bank fell 7 percent.

Bulgaria's five-year credit default swaps rose five basis points to 121 basis points, according to Markit, near recent 15-month highs. The country successfully raised 1.5 billion euros in bond markets on Thursday, but the bond fell a quarter point on Friday.

The latest events follow a run on Bulgaria's CorpBank, and a lawmaker's comments suggesting another lender may come under attack, which could threaten the lev's currency board.

"The risk of a widespread run on banks increases in a situation like this, and it's pretty important that the authorities are on top of things," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets analyst at Danske Bank.

Fitch affirmed its ratings on two Bulgarian banks on Thursday and said there was no serious risk of contagion after CorpBank. But the events are a reminder of the 1996-1997 crisis that bankrupted 14 banks and forced the introduction of a currency board.

"The Bulgarian banking sector is quite troubled after the explosion in credit in the pre-crisis years," said William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics. "There are quite a large number of non-performing loans."

So far, other emerging markets seem unaffected. Russia's state-run lender, VTB, which owns 10 percent of CorpBank was down 1.6 percent in an otherwise flat Russian stock market. But traders said VTB was unlikely to be much affected as it has reportedly hedged its holding in Bulgaria.

Benchmark emerging-market equities rose 0.1 percent. They were heading for a 0.4 percent gain this week.

Central European currencies were broadly weaker against the euro , but the Russian rouble rose a quarter percent to five-month highs. The rouble was supported by expectations that Western sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine would not be too harsh.

The Kremlin's more conciliatory tone of late helped the rouble as well. So did demand for the currency to make end-month tax payments and by foreign investors moving back into local bonds, which offer some of the highest yields in emerging markets.

"We think the demand for the rouble is related to the dynamics of the (government) bond market as foreign inflows continue to pour into sovereign bonds," VTB Capital said.

Earlier in Asia, the Korean won rose to near a six-year high and the Indonesian rupiah jumped 0.8 percent

"The combination of the Fed being less hawkish than expected and good recent data from China is helping emerging markets," Christensen said.

The Turkish lira reached a new one-week high. The rand was flat after slipping to a one-week low on news of fresh strikes in the metal sector.

