LONDON, July 4 Bullish sentiment on international markets and hopes for diplomacy prevailing in Ukraine kept emerging stocks steady on Friday as the United States shut down for a three day weekend.

Emerging equities were trading close to one-year highs with the MSCI Emerging Market index 0.1 percent higher at 0850 GMT, heading for a 1.6 percent gain this week.

Indications that the Federal Reserve will hold off monetary tightening for now is also keeping emerging market currencies robust as investors seek out the relatively high interest rates on offer compared with the United States.

SEB analysts said in a note they see key emerging market currencies supported by loose U.S. monetary policy for now but that an inevitable tightening once the economy gathers pace is increasing the chances of a sharp reversal.

"By pushing out expectations about a normalisation of monetary policy further into the future, they run the risk of surprising markets when they become convinced that indicators of rising prices and increasing employment are showing underlying strength," SEB said.

Russian shares dipped but were on course for gains of more than 2 percent on the week, supported by new diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and on the broader international optimism.

The rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.2 percent at 1,511.8 points at 0730 GMT, while the dollar-denominated RTS index was also off just short of 0.2 percent lower at 1,388.

In South Africa, the rand pulled back from losses a day earlier that had seen the currency drop to two-week lows against the dollar, depressed by a nationwide metal and engineering workers' strike.

More than 220,000 workers led by union NUMSA are demanding wage increases of between 12 and 15 percent - at least double the official inflation rate.

The strike, which affects vital sectors of the economy including the construction of much-needed power plants, is estimated to cost South Africa around 300 million rand ($28 million) a day in lost output.

Government bonds were slightly firmer, with the yield on the paper maturing next year shedding 2.5 basis points to 6.735 percent, while the longer benchmark bond due in 2026 also dropped 2.5 basis points, to 8.390 percent.

In central Europe, Hungarian lender OTP Bank dropped more than 2 percent on fears of the impact of a law soaking banks for foreign-currency mortgages that went sour when the forint fell.

Hungary's parliament is expected to vote on Friday on the first batch of legislation to help FX and forint borrowers.

The region's third biggest lender, Austria's Erste Group was punished even more severely by investors - down nearly 14 percent - after it warned profits would be impacted by the laws.

"It's about the charges that banks have charged the mortgage holders - the FX spread and the interest rate spread," said Murat Toprak, emerging FX strategist at HSBC.

"The (FX) market is really waiting for the government plan on the mortgages - what the conversion rate is going to be. We will only find that out in the autumn."

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn)