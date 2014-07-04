By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 Bullish sentiment on
international markets and hopes for diplomacy prevailing in
Ukraine kept emerging stocks steady on Friday as the United
States shut down for a three day weekend.
Emerging equities were trading close to one-year highs with
the MSCI Emerging Market index 0.1 percent higher at
0850 GMT, heading for a 1.6 percent gain this week.
Indications that the Federal Reserve will hold off monetary
tightening for now is also keeping emerging market currencies
robust as investors seek out the relatively high interest rates
on offer compared with the United States.
SEB analysts said in a note they see key emerging market
currencies supported by loose U.S. monetary policy for now but
that an inevitable tightening once the economy gathers pace is
increasing the chances of a sharp reversal.
"By pushing out expectations about a normalisation of
monetary policy further into the future, they run the risk of
surprising markets when they become convinced that indicators of
rising prices and increasing employment are showing underlying
strength," SEB said.
Russian shares dipped but were on course for
gains of more than 2 percent on the week, supported by new
diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and
on the broader international optimism.
The rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.2
percent at 1,511.8 points at 0730 GMT, while the
dollar-denominated RTS index was also off just short of
0.2 percent lower at 1,388.
In South Africa, the rand pulled back from losses a day
earlier that had seen the currency drop to two-week lows against
the dollar, depressed by a nationwide metal and engineering
workers' strike.
More than 220,000 workers led by union NUMSA are demanding
wage increases of between 12 and 15 percent - at least double
the official inflation rate.
The strike, which affects vital sectors of the economy
including the construction of much-needed power plants, is
estimated to cost South Africa around 300 million rand ($28
million) a day in lost output.
Government bonds were slightly firmer, with the yield on the
paper maturing next year shedding 2.5 basis points to
6.735 percent, while the longer benchmark bond due in 2026
also dropped 2.5 basis points, to 8.390 percent.
In central Europe, Hungarian lender OTP Bank
dropped more than 2 percent on fears of the impact of a law
soaking banks for foreign-currency mortgages that went sour when
the forint fell.
Hungary's parliament is expected to vote on Friday on the
first batch of legislation to help FX and forint borrowers.
The region's third biggest lender, Austria's Erste Group
was punished even more severely by investors - down
nearly 14 percent - after it warned profits would be impacted by
the laws.
"It's about the charges that banks have charged the mortgage
holders - the FX spread and the interest rate spread," said
Murat Toprak, emerging FX strategist at HSBC.
"The (FX) market is really waiting for the government plan
on the mortgages - what the conversion rate is going to be. We
will only find that out in the autumn."
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn)