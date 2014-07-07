By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, July 7 Emerging stocks traded at
13-month highs on Monday, extending the previous week's gains
fuelled by global growth optimism, though fighting in Ukraine
and air strikes in Israel weighed on the rouble and the shekel.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.18 percent,
surfing a wave of optimism fuelled by signs of economic
resilience in the United States and China.
Stock markets in India hit their third consecutive record
high ahead of this week's budget, which is expected to
include a raft of crucial reforms, while Indonesian markets
traded at four-week highs on optimism that July 9
elections would usher in a new, business-friendly government.
In emerging Europe, however, the mood was less buoyant.
The Russian rouble slipped 0.5 percent against the dollar
as tensions rose in Ukraine, where government forces
drove pro-Russian rebels out of their former stronghold
Slaviansk.
"There have been some negative developments in eastern
Ukraine as militants have now moved to Donetsk and this is not a
positive as Donetsk is a big city. Markets are wary of a
potential increase in the Russian response," said Tatiana
Orlova, a strategist at RBS.
She pointed also to seasonal factors behind the rouble
pressures, noting that Russian tourists travelling abroad during
the summer months typically boost demand for foreign currency.
Russian equities though moved higher, with the
dollar-denominated RTS index up 0.3 percent, while its
rouble-traded peer MICEX added 0.5 points, both
recovering from a small early dip. Russian CDS fell 8 basis
points to 172 bps.
The cost of insuring Ukrainian debt against non-payment
rose, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) reaching 781
basis points, from 773 basis points, according to financial data
provider Markit.
Politics also were impacting Israel, where Tel Aviv's blue
chip share index dropped 0.7 percent in the wake of
Israeli air strikes that Islamist group Hamas said had killed
seven of its members on Monday.
Israeli CDS rose two basis points to 77 basis points, a
one-month high, according to Markit, while the shekel pulled
back 0.23 percent.
"There have been worrying political developments.. And the
market may start thinking of the tail risk of another intifada,"
Orlova of RBS said.
Elsewhere in emerging Europe, shares in Hungary's biggest
bank OTP dropped to 10-week lows after it issued a
profit warning on the back of new laws on compensating customers
for lending practices that a court ruled were unfair.
The Budapest stock market was at six-week lows and
the forint fell 0.2 percent versus the euro.
Analysts at Commerzbank attributed the falls to the
Hungarian government's "continuing hardline stance" towards the
banking sector.
In Bulgaria, ratings agency Fitch held its view on Bulgaria
at BBB-, taken as positive following a run on Bulgaria's First
Investment Bank - with customers flocking to withdraw more than
half a billion dollars.
Politicians were able to calm depositors by assuring them
that their cash was safe and the European Commission gave Sofia
the green light to provide state aid to its lenders.
An Aug. 8, 2014, dollar bond issued by troubled Corpbank
has risen to trade around 93 cents in the
dollar after the country's finance minister said bondholders
would not be required to participate in the bank's rescue.
The bond had fallen to lows around 73 cents late last month.
Also on bonds, emerging borrowers are continuing to tap
global capital markets to take advantage of strong demand from
yield-hungry investors after more than $260 billion in issuance
in the first six months of the year.
Nigeria's First City Monument Bank met prospective investors
on Sunday while Bahrain is due to also make an appearance on
markets.
