By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 17
Moscow triggered the biggest one-day rise in Russian debt
insurance costs in more than four months on Thursday and pushed
broader emerging-market stocks further away from recent 16-month
highs.
Washington on Wednesday imposed its toughest sanctions yet
on Russia over what the United States says is Moscow's failure
to curb violence in Ukraine, a development that is likely to
further weaken Russia's economic prospects.
The move set off a wave of risk aversion, with central
European currencies trading in the red and equity markets in
Warsaw, Budapest and Prague down 0.3-0.5 percent. MSCI's
emerging European equity index, where Russia is the biggest
component, fell 1 percent.
The cost of insuring Russian debt against default jumped to
two-month highs in the credit default swaps market. Five-year
CDS rose 26 basis points to 209 bps, according to Markit, the
biggest one-day rise in percentage terms since early March.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian 5-year CDS widened to 775 bps from 767
bps the previous day.
"The market had a sense the past few days that more
sanctions could happen. It's going to price this aggressively."
said Regis Chatellier, emerging market strategist at Societe
Generale.
"From the West's perspective they could not have chosen a
better time to intensify sanctions. You have an unfavourable
macro situation in Russia," he said, referring to a lackluste
outlook for Russia's commodity exports.
In Moscow, stock markets fell more than 2
percent and the rouble <RUBUTSTN=MCX RUB=> slumped 1 percent
against the dollar.
Sovereign dollar bonds, including the most-traded 2030
issue, fell 1.5 cents. Analysts
expect investors to sell the bonds, even though the sanctions do
not apply to previously issued debt.
"We cut our tactical overweight (OW) recommendation in
Russian eurobonds to medium weight (MW), and cut our MW
recommendation for local currency bonds on the back of fresh
sanctions," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
More broadly, the MSCI global emerging equities index
was down 0.35 percent.
A return of speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve is
moving towards tighter monetary policy prompted Asian stocks to
pull back from earlier gains that had been spurred by a strong
session on Wall Street.
Turkish bond yields eased on Thursday before an expected
rate cut and the lira slipped 0.2 percent. The benchmark 10-year
government bond yield eased to 8.8 percent from 8.82
at Wednesday's close..
The South African Reserve Bank, on the other hand, is
expected by some analysts to raise interest rates by 25 bps.
Long-dated bond yields however are at six-week lows.
Bulgarian stocks drifted lower, down 0.1 percent
in mid-morning trading, as the troubles in Bulgaria's banking
industry continued. The government said on Wednesday it could
raise more than $2 billion of new debt, partly to help finance a
bank rescue.
The situation in Russia has not deterred debt issuance in
the region, where Macedonia is set to sell a seven-year
euro-denominated bond at 4.25-4.375 percent.
"The current guidance for Macedonia is reasonable, although
in the absence of the Russia news they probably would have been
able to narrow the pricing," said Jefferies analyst Richard
Segal.
Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King