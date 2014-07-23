By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 Emerging equities hit new
17-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by strong post-election
gains in Indonesia and a rise in Russian stocks after a
conciliatory tone from the Kremlin over the downed Malaysian
Airlines jet.
A batch of positive earnings in Europe and the United States
along with robust U.S. economic data have lifted sentiment and
somewhat offset potential geopolitical repercussions from last
week's shooting down of a Malaysian Airlines plane over eastern
Ukraine.
Political developments within emerging markets have also
helped, with Indonesia declaring reform-minded Joko "Jokowi"
Widodo as the winner of its presidential election. Jakarta
shares rose nearly 1 percent while the rupiah set
a two-month high.
"This is positive news, when both the equity markets and the
rupiah strengthen. As per volatility and return potential versus
its EM peers, (Indonesia) offers the best carry return," said
Tanya Rawat, analyst at Arqaam Capital in Dubai.
The cost of insuring Indonesian sovereign debt against
default dropped on Wednesday with five-year credit default swaps
dropping to 143 basis points from 149 bps on Tuesday, according
to financial data provider Markit.
The Indonesian result also means this year's hectic election
cycle in emerging markets is continuing on a positive note after
the win of another reform-minded leader in India, analysts say.
Brazilian equities had hit 16-month highs on Tuesday
as polls showed left-leaning President Dilma Rousseff continuing
to lose popularity, boosting the chances of a more reformist
government after October elections.
Those gains have boosted MSCI's emerging market equity index
to levels last seen in early 2013 for year-to-date
gains of 7.6 percent, on a par with Wall Street.
Russian shares were more than 1 percent higher
a day after comments from President Vladimir Putin stating
Russia would try to ensure that Ukrainian separatists cooperate
with an investigation into the jet crash.
U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday they believe
pro-Russian separatists likely shot down Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH17 "by mistake."
"The new development is that at least the U.S. is
recognising that there is no direct involvement of Russia and it
was a mistake by Ukrainian separatists," said Commerzbank
analyst Thu Lan Nguyen.
Russian CDS dropped 6 basis points to 202 bps and the rouble
rose 0.4 percent to the dollar to a near one-week high.
However, gains in Russian assets are likely to be capped by
foreign investors' reluctance to add positions due to
sanctions-related risk and a looming economic recession.
"We are structurally underweight Russia predominantly on the
weak economic outlook but also on the potential for tail risk
moves on increased geopolitical uncertainty," said Daniel Wood,
a portfolio manager at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts, a BNP
Paribas subsidiary.
"I believe that geopolitical events in the region over the
past six months have added a higher structural risk premium to
Russian assets that will not be reduced in the near future."
The South African rand also firmed to nearly two-month highs
versus the dollar on hopes a three-week long metalworkers
strike would soon end while inflation data showed price growth
running above the central bank's target.
That indicates interest rates will remain high.
Elsewhere, Senegal is coming to the market on Wednesday with
a new 10-year dollar bond, offering initial yield guidance in
the 6.625 percent area, according to lead managers.
In Saudi Arabia, stocks were up 0.7 percent, adding
to strong gains the previous day and reaching a new
six-year-high after regulators said they would open the market
to foreign institutional investors.
(Additional reporting by Spriha Srivastava; Editing by Susan
Fenton)