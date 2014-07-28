By Spriha Srivastava
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Russian markets fell on Monday
as the European Union considered new sanctions against Moscow
over its involvement in Ukraine, but broader emerging-market
equities hit fresh 17-month highs on a rally in Chinese stocks.
The 28-nation EU reached an outline agreement on Friday on
its first economic sanctions on Russia. Moscow said the moves
would hamper cooperation between the two and undermine the fight
against terrorism.
"The sanctions are still the overriding theme of the market
- the EU has been much more proactive than anyone expected a few
months back," said Manik Narain, an emerging FX strategist at
UBS. "In this environment, investors are pretty wary about
Russian assets."
Russian markets came under more pressure when an
international arbitration panel in the Netherlands ordered
Moscow to pay $51.57 billion in damages to shareholders in the
defunct oil giant Yukos, saying officials under President
Vladimir Putin had manipulated the legal system to bankrupt the
company.
Moscow's dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.7
percent. Its rouble-traded MICEX was down nearly 2
percent. Shares in Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft
also fell 2 percent. Most Yukos assets were handed to Rosneft in
auctions.
The rouble fell 0.7 percent against the dollar to its
lowest in nearly three months. Russian five-year credit default
swaps rose 18 basis points from Friday's close to 2 1/2-month
highs of 228 basis points, according to Markit.
More broadly, the MSCI emerging stocks index
climbed to 17-month highs as investors bet the U.S. Federal
Reserve would maintain its loose monetary policy.
Chinese stocks rose more than 2 percent on
growing bets that the world's second-largest economy has turned
a corner.
In South Africa, the rand remained flat against the
dollar before a press briefing later on Monday from the
country's striking NUMSA union, after the union said there had
been some development in strike talks.
The Israeli shekel fell 0.3 percent to a 10-day low
before a central bank rate decision later on Monday. All 10
economists polled by Reuters expect the bank to leave the
benchmark rate at 0.75 percent for a fifth straight month.
An Israeli halt of fire in the Gaza Strip is "unlimited," a
military source said on Monday, as fighting with Palestinian
militants abated.
Turkish markets were shut for holidays.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)