July 29 The rouble dropped to its lowest in more
than two months on Tuesday amid expectations Russia will soon be
hit by more sanctions. Emerging-market stocks climbed to
three-year highs on a rally in Chinese stocks.
U.S. President Barack Obama and European leaders agreed on
Monday to impose a wider set of sanctions against Russia's
financial, defence and energy sectors in retaliation for its
involvement in Ukraine.
"The only things driving the market are all the stories
surrounding sanctions, which are obviously weighing on market
sentiment," said Murat Toprak, an emerging markets strategist at
HSBC.
The rouble hit a 10-week low against its euro-dollar basket
and was trading at its lowest since early May against
the dollar. Central European currencies also slipped on
concern wider European Union sanctions against Russia will hurt
the region's companies and economies.
Moscow's dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.2
percent to its lowest in nearly three months, but its
rouble-traded MICEX was up nearly 0.3 percent, following
steep losses in recent days.
Russian sovereign and corporate bonds were also down.
Gazprombank and Sberbank's recent
euro-denominated bonds dropped 0.7
point and 1 point respectively. They have lost 9 points since
launch a few weeks ago.
Russian five-year credit default swaps rose to 229 basis
points, up 4 bps from Monday's close and their highest since
mid-May, according to Markit.
The MSCI emerging stock index reached a three-year
high before a two-day Federal Reserve meeting ends on Wednesday
and U.S. GDP data and non-farm jobs figures come out later in
the week. Investors still expect U.S. interest rates will remain
low, driving demand for higher-yielding emerging-market assets.
Chinese stocks hit their highest this year
after recent encouraging data and growth-friendly policies.
South Africa's all-share index climbed to a record
high of 52,258, up 0.5 percent. The gains were led by Naspers
after the e-commerce firm's Chinese moneymaker won
approval to set up a bank.
But analysts cautioned the recent emerging-market rally may
run out of steam.
"I think we will come off the highs soon and volatility will
continue," Luis Costa, emerging-markets strategist at Citi said.
"Equities are not the clear-cut investments they were a year
ago."
The rand was down 0.4 percent, its weakest in four
days, before key trade data later this week and despite an end
to a month-long strike in the metals sector.
The Israeli shekel fell 0.2 percent to a five-week
low after the country unexpectedly cut interest rates for the
first time in five months on Monday - by a quarter point to 0.5
percent - taking advantage of low inflation to contain economic
damage from the conflict in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Argentina is expected to meet the U.S. mediator
in its battle with 'holdout' debt investors, who are suing the
country for last-minute talks to avert a second default this
century, but hopes for a deal are fading fast.
The country's U.S.-denominated discount bonds
due in 2033 fell 0.75 cents on the dollar to 83 and five-year
credit default swaps rose 27 basis points to 1,899 bps, their
highest since mid-June, according to Markit.
Turkish markets remained closed on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Larry
King)