| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Russian shares posted their
biggest jump in a month on Wednesday as investors were relieved
that new sanctions announced by Brussels and Washington on
Tuesday were as expected and not tougher.
Argentina's debt insurance costs fell from recent elevated
levels and the country's dollar discount bond rose as investors
took some cheer over talks between the country's officials and
holdout debt investors that could avert default.
New EU sanctions on Russia, the full text of which will be
made publicly available on Thursday, are expected to restrict
Russian state-owned banks' access to medium and long-term
financing.
The United States added three state-owned banks to its
sanctions list - VTB, Russian Agricultural Bank and
Bank of Moscow.
"Sanctions had been signalled so much in advance that they
were mostly expected," said Richard Segal, an analyst at
Jefferies, adding that sanctions were not as harsh as some had
feared.
"There had still been concern that non-financial companies
might be targeted."
The rouble-denominated MICEX index rose 2.3 percent
by 1055 GMT, while the rouble itself was up 0.5 percent.
Russia's five-year credit default swaps retraced some recent
gains, falling four basis points from Tuesday's close to 227,
according to Markit.
Central European currencies, which have been hit by worries
about a regional impact from the sanctions, were little changed.
The broader MSCI emerging stocks index rose 0.2
percent to its highest since early 2012, testing three-year
highs, as investors awaited U.S. GDP data and non-farm jobs
figures that come out later in the week, while a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting ends on Wednesday.
Analysts expect U.S. interest rates to remain unchanged,
driving demand for higher-yielding emerging-market assets.
Argentina's five-year credit default swaps dropped 30 basis
points from Tuesday's close to 1,869 bps, according to Markit.
The CDS had hit six-week highs on Tuesday.
Argentina's dollar discount bond due 2033, on which coupon
payments are due on Wednesday, rose to around 87 cents on the
dollar.
If a deal with holdout debt investors is not reached on
Wednesday, Argentina faces default on its sovereign debt.
But talks between Argentina and holdout bond investors have
kept hopes of a deal alive.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof left a meeting at the
court-appointed mediator's office in Manhattan late on Tuesday
saying both sides would meet again on Wednesday, though the
mediator said in a statement that details of such a meeting had
not yet been determined.
The South African rand fell to its lowest level in a
week against the dollar ahead of key trade data later this week.
Turkish markets were shut for a holiday.
