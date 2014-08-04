LONDON Aug 4 Emerging stocks recovered from
one-month lows on Monday, lifted by a rally in Chinese stocks to
their highest this year, while Russian stocks stabilised above
three-month lows.
Chinese stocks rose around 2 percent to
the year's highs, boosted by comments about the market from the
country's top securities regulator.
Upbeat data on China's economy and the opening up of its
markets to foreign investors have boosted its stocks this year.
That helped emerging stocks to test three-year highs last
week before strong U.S. data and a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve
took some of the shine off higher-yielding assets.
"The MSCI emerging market (index) still trades close to the
top of the trading range over the past two years," said Citi
analysts in a client note.
"If the short end of the U.S. rates curve finally
incorporates the risk of a more decisive shift of stance by the
Fed - that can be the ultimate move to unlock a stronger
momentum in the dollar."
The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.54
percent, recovering from one-month lows set on Friday.
Growth in China's services sector slipped to a six-month low
in July, however, according to data released late on Sunday.
Russian stocks were steady above three-month
lows set last week and the rouble edged up against the
dollar.
The European Union and United States ratcheted up their
economic sanctions on Russia last week over Moscow's backing for
pro-Russian rebels fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Brussels and Washington have left the door open to more
sanctions if Russia does not help to cool the conflict in
Ukraine. Moscow denies arming the rebels there.
Central European currencies were largely steady.
The Romanian leu was steady near recent one-week
lows after the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to a
record low of 3.25 percent on Monday, helped by falling
inflation.
Argentina's debt default last week has added to a more
sombre mood about emerging markets, even though Argentina's
economy is seen as isolated from many others.
The ISDA-facilitated Determinations Committee declared on
Friday that a "failure to pay" event had happened in Argentina,
triggering an auction process to settle outstanding credit
default swap transactions.
Although the committee meets again on Monday, the auction
process will likely take a few weeks, market participants said,
and CDS prices are meanwhile effectively frozen.
But Argentina's 2033 dollar discount bond
was steady at 84, according to Thomson Reuters data, still
slightly above week-ago levels, suggesting hopes of a deal
remained.
"When countries are in default, bonds do not normally trade
at 85 cents on the dollar," said Mike Simpson, Latin America
fund manager at Baring Asset Management.
"The market is expecting a resolution in the near term."
