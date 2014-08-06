LONDON Aug 6 Russian stocks and the rouble
slumped to three-month lows on Wednesday, leading to losses
across emerging markets, as the Kremlin began to ramp up talk of
retaliatory sanctions against the West.
Developing-market assets were also pressured by the dollar's
rise to 11-month highs. A raft of robust U.S. economic data has
investors bracing for interest rate rises in the United States
in the next six to 12 months.
MSCI's main emerging-market stock index fell 0.5
percent as it dropped for a fifth day in six. Currencies in much
of Asia and central and eastern Europe also lost ground.
The main focus, however, was on Russia. Fear of a
full-fledged military offensive in eastern Ukraine and the
potential cost of the sanctions for both Russia and the West
kept global financial markets off balance.
Russia on Tuesday threatened to retaliate for the EU
grounding of a low-cost Russian airline. Speculation grew that
Moscow would ban European airlines from flying over Siberia on
flights to Asia.
European carriers pay substantial fees to Russian airline
Aeroflot to use Russian airspace, which cuts out hundreds of
miles of flying. Aviation experts estimate using alternative
routes would cost European airlines $100 million to $200 million
a year, although giving up the transit payments would also cost
Russia.
Shares in Aeroflot were down over 1 percent again
after falling almost 6 percent on Tuesday. Broader Moscow shares
dropped 0.5 percent as dollar-denominated stocks,
which have been hit hardest by the woes, lost 1.2 percent.
Markets were also rattled by anxious talk from some of
Russia's neighbours. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on
Wednesday that he had reasons to suspect the threat of direct
military intervention in Ukraine by Russia has risen in recent
days.
The rouble was down 0.2 percent after Tuesday's 0.7 percent
fall and five-year rouble bond yields touched new
27-month highs as debt insurance costs inched up.
That came a day after Russia cancelled its regular bond auction
for a third week running.
"Yesterday was a definite escalation as people were not
expecting Putin to come out with retaliatory sanctions. But
sanctions work two ways and may hurt Russia as much as Europe,"
said Ishitaa Sharma, a strategist at Citi.
"Restrictions in food imports such as the ban on pork
imports from Poland will lead to a bid (rise) in food prices and
further inflationary pressure which the country cannot afford."
EASTERN EUROPE
The geopolitical worries and the prospect of rising interest
rates in the U.S. and other advanced economies meant markets as
far as Asia were feeling the heat. The Indian, Indonesian and
Korean currencies fell 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
However, China's yuan rose to a 4 1/2-month
high. A raft of Chinese data over the coming week
will give the first indications of its third-quarter
performance. Conflicting signals in recent weeks have kept the
debate on more stimulus measures simmering.
Back in Russia, there was also concern over the government's
decision to raid pension assets for the second year in a row to
plug the country's budget deficit.
"The decision to revise the tax burden and nationalise the
funded part of the pension savings in 2015 for the second year
in a row - is not what the economy needed," ING analysts said in
a note.
Emerging European markets, which have some of the biggest
links to Russia, were weaker across the board. Polish stocks
slipped half a percent and Budapest lost 1.2 percent as
its main index hit a three month low.
Hungarian markets have also been hit by government plans to
force banks to give refunds to borrowers who were sold foreign
currency loans. The European Central Bank warned on Tuesday that
could destabilise Hungarian banks.
The forint is trading at 2 1/2-year lows to the euro
as fears grow that Hungary's 2.1 percent interest rate
is too low to protect the currency if investors turn against
emerging markets, Citi's Sharma said.
"The market is focusing on central Europe because it is more
aligned with the Russia story. Also, the reason CEE is being
targeted is that it has lowest interest rates in region," he
added.
