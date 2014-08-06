LONDON Aug 6 Russian stocks and the rouble slumped to three-month lows on Wednesday, leading to losses across emerging markets, as the Kremlin began to ramp up talk of retaliatory sanctions against the West.

Developing-market assets were also pressured by the dollar's rise to 11-month highs. A raft of robust U.S. economic data has investors bracing for interest rate rises in the United States in the next six to 12 months.

MSCI's main emerging-market stock index fell 0.5 percent as it dropped for a fifth day in six. Currencies in much of Asia and central and eastern Europe also lost ground.

The main focus, however, was on Russia. Fear of a full-fledged military offensive in eastern Ukraine and the potential cost of the sanctions for both Russia and the West kept global financial markets off balance.

Russia on Tuesday threatened to retaliate for the EU grounding of a low-cost Russian airline. Speculation grew that Moscow would ban European airlines from flying over Siberia on flights to Asia.

European carriers pay substantial fees to Russian airline Aeroflot to use Russian airspace, which cuts out hundreds of miles of flying. Aviation experts estimate using alternative routes would cost European airlines $100 million to $200 million a year, although giving up the transit payments would also cost Russia.

Shares in Aeroflot were down over 1 percent again after falling almost 6 percent on Tuesday. Broader Moscow shares dropped 0.5 percent as dollar-denominated stocks, which have been hit hardest by the woes, lost 1.2 percent.

Markets were also rattled by anxious talk from some of Russia's neighbours. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he had reasons to suspect the threat of direct military intervention in Ukraine by Russia has risen in recent days.

The rouble was down 0.2 percent after Tuesday's 0.7 percent fall and five-year rouble bond yields touched new 27-month highs as debt insurance costs inched up. That came a day after Russia cancelled its regular bond auction for a third week running.

"Yesterday was a definite escalation as people were not expecting Putin to come out with retaliatory sanctions. But sanctions work two ways and may hurt Russia as much as Europe," said Ishitaa Sharma, a strategist at Citi.

"Restrictions in food imports such as the ban on pork imports from Poland will lead to a bid (rise) in food prices and further inflationary pressure which the country cannot afford."

EASTERN EUROPE

The geopolitical worries and the prospect of rising interest rates in the U.S. and other advanced economies meant markets as far as Asia were feeling the heat. The Indian, Indonesian and Korean currencies fell 0.3 to 0.6 percent.

However, China's yuan rose to a 4 1/2-month high. A raft of Chinese data over the coming week will give the first indications of its third-quarter performance. Conflicting signals in recent weeks have kept the debate on more stimulus measures simmering.

Back in Russia, there was also concern over the government's decision to raid pension assets for the second year in a row to plug the country's budget deficit.

"The decision to revise the tax burden and nationalise the funded part of the pension savings in 2015 for the second year in a row - is not what the economy needed," ING analysts said in a note.

Emerging European markets, which have some of the biggest links to Russia, were weaker across the board. Polish stocks slipped half a percent and Budapest lost 1.2 percent as its main index hit a three month low.

Hungarian markets have also been hit by government plans to force banks to give refunds to borrowers who were sold foreign currency loans. The European Central Bank warned on Tuesday that could destabilise Hungarian banks.

The forint is trading at 2 1/2-year lows to the euro as fears grow that Hungary's 2.1 percent interest rate is too low to protect the currency if investors turn against emerging markets, Citi's Sharma said.

"The market is focusing on central Europe because it is more aligned with the Russia story. Also, the reason CEE is being targeted is that it has lowest interest rates in region," he added.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Larry King)