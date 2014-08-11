LONDON Aug 11 Emerging-market equities rose on
Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors priced
in a lower risk of direct Russian military intervention in
Ukraine.
Chinese stocks gained 1.4 percent to drive a 1
percent rebound in the MSCI index, where they are the largest
constituent.
Russian shares rose 2.4 percent after Moscow said
late on Friday that military exercises near Ukraine had ended.
It also said it would not yet send humanitarian convoys into
eastern Ukraine. Such convoys could be seen by the West as an
invasion.
Russian markets were also buoyed by a decision by index
compiler MSCI to keep the shares of state bank Sberbank
and VTB in its index.
The rouble was flat against the dollar after losing
around 5 percent this month. Five-year Russian credit default
swaps (CDS) were down 17 basis points from Friday's close to 253
bps, their lowest since Aug. 5, according to data from Markit.
Russian dollar bonds' yield spreads on the EMBI Global bond
index tightened 9 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
All the gains look fragile, though.
"We've seen a tentative rebound in Russian assets, but there
are still considerable risks on the table. What the markets need
now is more material proof of the Kremlin cutting its
involvement with pro-Moscow rebels," said Louis Costa, head of
CEEMEA FX and debt strategy at Citi.
In Turkey, investors took Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's victory in the country's first direct presidential
election as a sign of short-term stability. Five-year CDSs fell
8 bps to 194 bps, Markit said.
Gains on Turkish markets fizzled,however, with Istanbul's
equity index falling 1 percent after initial gains.
The lira also slipped half a percent against the dollar
, though it stayed off the four-month lows hit on Friday.
Analysts said that in the longer term, the election raised
concerns about policy predictability in Turkey. Ergogan has
vowed to exercise more power than his predecessors, and he has
insisted on lower interest rates, leading to concern about
central bank independence.
The central bank has cut interest rates for three
consecutive months, to 8.25 percent, in a move analysts see as
resulting from pressure from Erdogan. Consumer prices rose in
9.3 percent year-to-year in July, running well above target.
"Despite high inflation, the Central Bank is still striking
a dovish tone and that will be a catalyst for how the lira
trades in the near term," said Manik Narain, an emerging markets
strategist at UBS in London.
South African stocks jumped 1.5 percent while
Johannesburg's Bank Index rose almost one percent after
the central bank announced a rescue plan for unsecured lender
Abil.
Central European assets also firmed, with the Warsaw, Prague
and Budapest stocks up 1 percent.
But a dollar bond from Bulgaria's troubled CorpBank was
trading around 30 cents to the dollar after the bank failed to
repay a bond that matured on Friday. It now has a seven-day
grace period before it is declared officially to be in default.
Earlier in the day, the Chinese yuan hit a near-five-month
high. Most other emerging Asian currencies also strenghened.
