LONDON Aug 11 Emerging-market equities rose on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors priced in a lower risk of direct Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Chinese stocks gained 1.4 percent to drive a 1 percent rebound in the MSCI index, where they are the largest constituent.

Russian shares rose 2.4 percent after Moscow said late on Friday that military exercises near Ukraine had ended. It also said it would not yet send humanitarian convoys into eastern Ukraine. Such convoys could be seen by the West as an invasion.

Russian markets were also buoyed by a decision by index compiler MSCI to keep the shares of state bank Sberbank and VTB in its index.

The rouble was flat against the dollar after losing around 5 percent this month. Five-year Russian credit default swaps (CDS) were down 17 basis points from Friday's close to 253 bps, their lowest since Aug. 5, according to data from Markit.

Russian dollar bonds' yield spreads on the EMBI Global bond index tightened 9 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

All the gains look fragile, though.

"We've seen a tentative rebound in Russian assets, but there are still considerable risks on the table. What the markets need now is more material proof of the Kremlin cutting its involvement with pro-Moscow rebels," said Louis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and debt strategy at Citi.

In Turkey, investors took Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the country's first direct presidential election as a sign of short-term stability. Five-year CDSs fell 8 bps to 194 bps, Markit said.

Gains on Turkish markets fizzled,however, with Istanbul's equity index falling 1 percent after initial gains.

The lira also slipped half a percent against the dollar , though it stayed off the four-month lows hit on Friday.

Analysts said that in the longer term, the election raised concerns about policy predictability in Turkey. Ergogan has vowed to exercise more power than his predecessors, and he has insisted on lower interest rates, leading to concern about central bank independence.

The central bank has cut interest rates for three consecutive months, to 8.25 percent, in a move analysts see as resulting from pressure from Erdogan. Consumer prices rose in 9.3 percent year-to-year in July, running well above target.

"Despite high inflation, the Central Bank is still striking a dovish tone and that will be a catalyst for how the lira trades in the near term," said Manik Narain, an emerging markets strategist at UBS in London.

South African stocks jumped 1.5 percent while Johannesburg's Bank Index rose almost one percent after the central bank announced a rescue plan for unsecured lender Abil.

Central European assets also firmed, with the Warsaw, Prague and Budapest stocks up 1 percent.

But a dollar bond from Bulgaria's troubled CorpBank was trading around 30 cents to the dollar after the bank failed to repay a bond that matured on Friday. It now has a seven-day grace period before it is declared officially to be in default.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese yuan hit a near-five-month high. Most other emerging Asian currencies also strenghened. (ID:nL4N0QH2BT)

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao)