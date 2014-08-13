LONDON Aug 13 Russian stocks rallied on Wednesday as concern eased about a possible invasion of Ukraine, helping broader emerging-market stocks to reach their highest in more than a week.

Chances of an invasion seemed to recede after Moscow agreed to put a humanitarian aid convoy under Red Cross auspices, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday. The comments allayed fears that Russia would use the convoy as cover for invading Ukraine, where government troops are closing in on pro-Russian separatists.

"The tone in emerging markets is fairly weak, but the negative momentum is not accelerating as we have not had any more bad news on the situation in Ukraine," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an emerging FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.4 percent to its highest in more than a week, but it has fallen more than 1.5 percent from its gains last month. That advance took the index to its highest since February 2012.

Chinese stocks surrendered early gains to end up only 0.1 percent after data showing the amount of money flowing into China's economy slowed to the lowest level in nearly six years in July.

Russian stocks rose half a percent, though the rouble weakened as oil fell below $103 a barrel on data showing strong supply.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 4 basis points to 311 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

The Ukrainian hryvnia fell to a record low. In addition to the conflict with Russia, investors are nervous over whether Ukraine will get an expected $1.4 billion disbursement of IMF aid later this month.

Other emerging European currencies were mostly steady.

The Israeli shekel fell 0.2 percent towards 2-1/2 month lows set in the previous session.

The threat of renewed war in Gaza loomed as the clock ticked toward the end of a three-day ceasefire with no sign of a breakthrough in indirect talks in Cairo between Israel and the Palestinians.

The shekel has also been under pressure after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates last month.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)