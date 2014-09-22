By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 Emerging stocks hit a six-week
low and a string of key currencies fell on Monday as more
disappointing signals from China added to the pressure of a
strengthening U.S. dollar.
Chinese and other Asian stocks
were the main offenders as MSCI's main emerging equities index
fell 0.7 percent to its lowest level since Aug. 8.
Hopes have been building that China will soon introduce
stimulus measures to tackle a soft patch in the economy, but
Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said over the weekend there would be
no dramatic change in policy.
Investors are now worrying that China's manufacturing PMI
reading on Tuesday could come in below the 50 level, indicating
that manufacturing activity is now contracting.
"All the macro data now in China is being closely watched,
whether it's PMI, retail sales or housing. Bottom line is we've
come to 7 percent (growth) levels, now we will go down to 6
percent levels. It's just a readjustment phase," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, head of emerging markets research at Commerzbank
in London.
In Russia, markets also headed lower on Monday amid signs
the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine is under strain after apparent
violations over the weekend.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3
percent and the rouble declined 0.5 percent against the
dollar to trade close to the all-time lows reached earlier this
month.
Investors see Western sanctions in retaliation for Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis as adding to the damage already
inflicted on Russia's economy by a weakening oil price.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Russia
would not isolate its sanctions-hit economy from the West, but
improving relations with Asian countries has become a key
strategy.
South Africa's rand was under pressure too. It
dropped 0.4 percent to trade close to the 7-month lows touched
on Friday after news that central bank governor Gill Marcus will
leave her post in November. Stocks in
Johannesburg fell 1 percent.
"Whatever you look at in South Africa, the macro political
backdrop, infrastructure, unemployment, income inequality -
there is very little support out there," Quijano-Evans said.
Turkey's lira was also at six-month lows while
Istanbul's main share index slipped 0.34 percent.
Turkey is seen as vulnerable to a strengthening dollar
because capital fleeing to chase higher yields available
elsewhere would expose a reliance on external financing.
Investors are also eyeing the possibility of the conflict in
neighbouring Syria spilling over the border.
