(In para 2, corrects to say rouble down 17.5 percent versus
dollar)
LONDON Oct 6 Russia's rouble sank to a
record low on Monday, battered by the triple whammy of Western
sanctions, falling oil prices and a rising dollar that has
turned many investors against emerging markets.
The rouble hit 40.05, a 17.5 percent drop since the
start of the year, and Russia's central bank shifted its target
exchange rate corridor for the currency by 10 kopecks to 35.50
to 44.50 roubles versus a dollar-euro basket.
"All emerging market currencies are suffering from the
stronger dollar trend. I would expect this to continue but the
rouble seems to be the most vulnerable of all," said Tatiana
Orlova, strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
"The main reason why the rouble is weakening and is forcing
the central bank to move the band is the acute shortage of hard
currency which is being caused to some extent by the sanctions
which have caused a shutdown of external borrowing."
Bucking the general emerging currency trend, the South
African rand rose half a percent off recent six-month lows
on news deputy central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
would succeed Governor Gill Marcus next month.
"Mr Kganyago's appointment is market positive since he
brings both institutional knowledge of the (central bank), the
broader financial sector and government experience, and
credibility within the ruling African National Congress,"
Barclays analysts told clients.
Emerging stocks appeared headed for a second consecutive
session of gains, tracking firmer developed markets and boosted
also by bargain hunters who moved to take advantage of the
five-month lows reached the previous week.
MSCI's emerging equity index gained 0.45 percent,
bringing it 1.3 percent off the lows hit last Thursday. By
Friday, the index had fallen 10 percent over the past 21 days.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index posted its strongest
daily gain for more than a month, driven up more than 1 percent
by strong U.S. jobs data late last week and as pro-democracy
activists scaled down protests, easing political tensions.
In Europe, Bulgarian stocks sank 0.5 percent after
the centre-right GERB party won a weekend election but fell
short of a majority, complicating any attempt to solve a bank
crisis and revive the economy.
Other emerging European stock markets gained with Warsaw
up 0.6 percent and Prague and Bucharest
each gaining 0.4 percent.
Meanwhile, investors were watching for Brazilian asset price
moves after pro-business candidate Aecio Neves managed a late
surge in the first round of the weekend presidential election to
stand in second place to incumbent Dilma Rousseff
.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) closed on Friday at 176
bps, just off six-month highs hit earlier in the week, but were
untraded by 0830 GMT on Monday, Markit data showed.
In bond news, Kazakhstan fired the starting gun on a dual
tranche dollar Eurobond, its first in over a decade. Initial
yield guidance was set at 175 basis points and 230 bps over
mid-swaps for the 10- and 30-year tranches respectively.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)