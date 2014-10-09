LONDON Oct 9 A decline by the dollar boosted most emerging-market assets on Thursday, with the main equity index up 1 percent and bond yields at multi-week or even record lows. The rouble steadied after hefty central bank interventions.

Bond yields in Poland hit record lows across the curve after a larger-than-expected rate cut, dragging down yields in central Europe. South African yields tumbled to one-month lows, tracking U.S. Treasury moves.

The dollar and U.S. bond yields fell after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting suggested the Fed would maintain its accommodative monetary policy. Traders said some expectations for the Fed's first rate rise have shifted to September 2015 from June.

"Dollar weakness, EM happy!" said Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "I personally think this is an opportunity to go long dollar again. It's obvious this is a temporary pullback for the dollar."

MSCI's emerging equity index rose 1.2 percent . Russian stocks jumped almost 2 percent, getting help from slightly higher oil prices . Bourses in central Europe rose 1 to 2 percent .

Currencies from the Malaysian ringgit to the South African rand rose from multi-week lows against the dollar. The rand gained 0.3 percent, rising for the fourth straight day. South African bond yields meanwhile fell to one-month lows, having declined more than 30 basis points this week.

But the mood towards Russia remained bearish. Western sanctions and corporate demand for dollars to repay external debt have pushed the rouble to record lows and kept foreigners out of local stock and bond markets.

Ten-year rouble bond yields were at three-week highs and the rouble held near the psychologically key level of 40 per dollar , even though by some estimates the central bank sold around $3.5 billion from Friday to Wednesday.

The bank moved the rouble trading band against a euro-dollar basket by 20 kopecks on Wednesday, implying heavy dollar sales.

Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale said Russia needed to change its tactics on the rouble.

"This piecemeal, soft intervention is simply a waste of reserves. The intervention is too gentle to influence the market ... which means that the central bank is set to burn $1 billion a day or so in official reserves for the foreseeable future," Anne said in a note.

"I would rather see a central bank that would engage in much more powerful action ... In fact, I would prefer to see an interest-rate defense of the currency," he added.

The central bank kept rates on hold last month but hinted it might raise them if its inflation target was in danger.

Central European bonds extended gains after Poland cut rates by a 50 bps, more than expected. Polish yields tumbled to record lows across the curve, with 10-year yields now at 2.75 percent , down 20 bps from their Monday close.

Hungarian yields also fell to record lows, with the 10-year down 25 bps to 4.15 percent.

Citi analysts advised buying 10-year Polish and Hungarian bonds, noting the trade also benefits from euro zone stimulus.

"We are getting back to central European bonds, we are buying (zloty and forint) unhedged," they told clients.

The Turkish lira rose to two-week highs after the Fed message. Ten-year bond yields fell around 15 bps. Stocks rose 2.5 percent to one-week highs

Analysts advise caution on Turkish assets because of fighting in Syria. At least 21 people were killed on Wednesday after Turkish Kurds protested against the government for doing nothing to protect Kurds in Syria.

"Given the confluence of negative political and economic developments, Turkish assets should underperform," Solot of BBH said.

