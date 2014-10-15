* Russian assets hammered by oil price declines
* Gulf bourses also hit
* Oil importing nations see stocks rise
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 15 Russian and Middle Eastern
markets remained under heavy pressure on Wednesday as another
dive in oil prices - their main revenue earner - sparked new
selling, while slowing global inflation pushed some emerging
market bond yields to new lows.
As oil slid towards $80 a barrel, the rouble
dipped to its weakest level on record, Russian government
borrowing costs hovered at a five-year high and shares in Moscow
fell to near their lowest level since 2009.
It sparked new measures from Russia's central bank,
including another shift in its currency intervention threshold
and auctions for banks to deposit dollars, but analysts remained
sceptical of their success.
"If the oil price doesn't stabilise, there probably isn't
much hope for the rouble," said Richard Segal, an emerging
market strategist at Jefferies. The currency is down almost 20
percent this year.
MSCI's emerging equity share index slipped 0.25
percent following a similar move on Monday. It continued to
outperform broader markets, however, as Chinese
, Thai and Turkish stocks - all are
big oil importers and benefit from price falls - saw gains.
Emerging markets have been suffering as the U.S. Federal
Reserve prepares to end years of aggressive stimulus and heads
towards its first post-crisis rate rise.
But there are some signs the rising dollar and the impact of
falling oil prices on inflation may cause the U.S. central bank
to go easy on policy tightening.
U.S. bond yields have collapsed in recent days
on that view and government bond yields in Poland
and Hungary, which are also pricing in both domestic
and euro zone policy easing, hit new lows on Wednesday.
Among other major oil producers, Saudi Arabia saw its stock
market lose another 1.7 percent as the bourse heads for
its worst week since early 2011. Other Gulf markets also sagged,
though Nigerian markets were steadier in west
Africa, where the Ebola outbreak has also fuelled concerns.
Greek stocks which are now part of most emerging market
indexes, fell another 1 percent to take their fall this week to
almost 7 percent and bond-yields remained above 7 percent. The
moves came as fears grew over whether Greece's fragile
conservative-led government can hold on if new elections are
called.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 989.60 -2.48 -0.25 -1.31
Czech Rep 928.54 -10.95 -1.17 -6.12
Poland 2409.12 +6.22 +0.26 +0.34
Hungary 17627.37 -50.49 -0.29 -5.05
Romania 6969.86 +31.19 +0.45 +7.33
Greece 937.36 -10.85 -1.14 -19.38
Russia 1063.15 -12.30 -1.14 -23.42
South Africa 42067.24 -433.71 -1.02 +1.41
Turkey 75179.42 +492.81 +0.66 +10.88
China 2373.67 +14.19 +0.60 +12.18
India 26349.33 -34.74 -0.13 +24.46
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2014
Czech Rep 27.55 27.56 +0.04 -0.79
Poland 4.20 4.20 -0.10 -1.30
Hungary 306.04 305.82 -0.07 -2.96
Romania 4.41 4.41 -0.06 +1.08
Serbia 119.27 119.36 +0.08 -4.00
Russia 40.96 40.91 -0.11 -19.70
Kazakhstan 181.52 181.75 +0.13 -15.00
Ukraine 12.80 12.80 +0.00 -35.70
South Africa 11.08 11.05 -0.30 -5.73
Kenya 89.20 89.10 -0.11 -3.36
Israel 3.73 3.73 +0.12 -6.95
Turkey 2.27 2.27 -0.10 -5.67
China 6.12 6.13 +0.00 -1.16
India 61.37 61.39 +0.02 +0.70
Brazil 2.40 2.40 +0.06 -1.51
Mexico 13.46 13.44 -0.15 -3.20
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 359 0 0.02 676.40
All data taken from Reuters at 1024 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Gareth Jones)