LONDON Oct 21 Emerging market stocks held their
ground on Tuesday, taking their lead from firmer trading in
Europe and on Wall Street and shrugging off China's weakest
economic growth data in six years.
China's economy expanded 7.3 percent in the third quarter
official data from Beijing showed, though with a pick-up in
factory output.
Chinese shares ended 0.7 percent lower after the
data as worries about its loss of momentum were compounded by
uncertainty about upcoming talks between the Hong Kong
government and pro-democracy protesters.
"The industrial production number was a bit stronger, which
probably reflects improvement in export sector," ING Investment
Management emerging markets equity strategist, Maarten-Jan
Bakkum, said.
MSCI's emerging equities index was flat at 981.74
points and about 1.6 percent above last week's seven-month low
with many emerging market currencies also higher.
Russia's share markets edged up as the price
of oil -- Russia's main revenue earner -- clawed back more of
ground lost in the past few months. The death of Total
boss Christophe de Margerie in a plane crash at a Moscow airport
crimped gains, however.
The rouble was down a touch at 40.97 against the dollar and
at 46.1583 on the dollar-euro basket the central bank
uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate, though they
were within ranges seen in the past few days.
Bond investors are keen to see whether Russia's Finance
Ministry will go ahead with a weekly Treasury auction on
Wednesday, after cancelling last week's one.
The Chinese data also helped reassure investors of continued
demand for South African commodity exports, helping the rand
edge up 0.3 percent.
South African government debt was bid higher, pushing the
yield for the 2026 bond nearly 5 basis points lower to
8.03 percent.
Meanwhile, Turkey's lira held firm as hopes the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low enough to prop up
demand for higher yielding emerging market assets offset worries
about the war in neighbouring Syria.
The main share index rose 0.48 percent to
76,698.37, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield
eased to 8.91 percent from Monday's 8.95
percent.
In Central Europe, bourses edged up, taking their lead from
a rally in Germany, with Warsaw and Budapest
stocks both 0.2 percent higher.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)