LONDON Nov 10 Emerging stocks gained for the first time in 10 days on Monday, buoyed by confirmation of China's impending tie-up of its two main bourses and Russia's rouble strengthening after supportive comments from President Vladimir Putin.

Hong Kong and Shanghai will link their stock exchanges on Nov. 17, creating the world's third-largest equity market and giving foreigners unprecedented access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market.

The news boosted China's stock markets with Shanghai's blue-chip index and composite both closing well above 2 percent higher, giving a helping hand to the MSCI's emerging market stock index which traded up 1 percent.

In Russia, both stocks and the rouble rebounded after President Putin said on a visit to China there was no reason for a slide in the currency, which suffered swings of as much as 6 percent last week.

Meanwhile, the central bank said it had abolished the rouble's trading corridor as well as regular daily interventions, though it would step in to curb speculators if needed - a move that should support the rouble, Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said.

"The central bank had quite a suboptimal way of intervening where there was no surprise element," he said. "When they use a surprise mode all this changes automatically so that the (rally) is more sustainable."

The rouble strengthened by 3.4 percent against the dollar, while Russian stocks rose 3.8 percent and dollar-denominated securities gained 0.2 percent.

In Hungary, news that banks will have to covert foreign currency loans into forints using an official exchange rate cheered investors who had feared a discounted rate might inflict further losses to heavily taxed banks. The forint traded flat on the day, though OTP Bank traded 4.7 percent higher.

In the Gulf, stocks traded mostly firmer, boosted by slightly firmer oil and gains in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after index provider MSCI increased their weighting.

