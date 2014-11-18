LONDON Nov 18 The rouble jumped 0.8 percent on
Tuesday and Russian shares rose after the European Union held
off imposing new sanctions though broader emerging equities
slipped for the fourth day, their mood soured by weak Chinese
housing data.
The rouble rose to a five-session high to the dollar
as European Union governments sounded the alarm on an upsurge in
violence in Ukraine but took no action to impose further
sanctions on Moscow.
Other emerging currencies such as the rand and lira also
firmed half a percent , as the dollar index
dropped.
The rouble was also boosted by companies buying roubles for
end-month tax payments while central bank governor Elvira
Nabiullina threatened to wipe out rouble speculators by
intervening unexpectedly in the market.
Russian dollar-denominated shares jumped 1.7 percent
while rouble stocks rose 0.5 percent. Rouble volatility -
a gauge of expected swings in a currency - has also been easing
since hitting a record 36 percent a week ago.
UBS strategist Manik Narain said the EU sanctions issue was
providing some modest relief but noted: "This is taking place
within the context of significant rouble weakness over the past
sessions so it is just a bit of profit taking."
"The risk of further sanctions has not been eliminated, it
is just that there have not been any implemented today."
Nabiullina's comments defending the rouble float could
ultimately weaken the rouble further, Societe Generale analyst
Phoenix Kalen said, adding: "They imply they are comfortable
with current levels of rouble weakness."
Meanwhile Ukraine's hryvnia rose marginally at a central
bank auction, after tumbling 14 percent since Nov 5 when an
unofficial dollar peg was ditched.
There was no respite however for Nigeria's naira which
tumbled another 1.5 percent to the dollar though stocks
were flat.
Meanwhile, in Israel the shekhel slid further to new
two-year lows after a deadly attack in a Jerusalem synagogue.
MSCI's emerging equity index nudged lower while
Asian ex-Japan shares eased 0.3 percent after
China home prices clocked their biggest fall since 2011,
pointing to a sustained property market downturn.
Asian currencies however were broadly stronger against the
dollar and Narain of UBS said lower oil prices would benefit
most emerging energy importers. He added: "It will likely put a
lid on how fast rates in the U.S. are likely to rise."
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Susan
Fenton)