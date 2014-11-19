LONDON Nov 19 The rouble inched lower on
Wednesday and Russian bond yields touched new five-year highs as
Moscow prepared for its first debt auction since October, while
a firmer dollar also took a toll on most other emerging
currencies.
The rouble reversed some of the previous day's gains to slip
0.3 percent as crude prices fell towards $78 a barrel and
the dollar index rose. Russian 10-year yields were around
10.4 percent, the highest since December 2009 ahead of an
auction of 5 billion roubles' ($106.7 million) worth of two-year
treasury bonds. The last five sales were cancelled.
"It's not a massive test (of investor appetite) it's a small
amount and very short duration. The reason they made it short
duration is they want the auction to perform," said Luis Costa,
head of CEEMEA debt and equity strategy at Citi.
He said the bonds would likely be snapped up by Russian
banks which are always in need of extra collateral.
Of the rouble, Costa said: "The dynamics are changing, we
are no longer in the environment of 1-2 percent daily moves.
It's difficult to be constructive on the rouble but there seems
to be some sort of stabilisation."
Russian shares were marginally lower overall,
but shares of potash producer Uralkali slumped 8
percent, extending losses after the company was focrced to
suspend work at the key Solikamsk mine due to water inflow.
Broader emerging equities were down slightly but there were
some outliers.
Indian shares hit new record highs, led by consumer
companies that benefit from falling inflation. Turkish
markets were up 0.7 percent, due to 1.7 percent gains in Garanti
Bank after Spain's BBVA said it was in advanced talks
over the possible acquisition of a stake.
And the Jakarta bourse hit seven-week highs after an
emergency rate rise to curb inflation after the lifting of fuel
subsidies.
Currencies however were on the backfoot for the most part
versus the dollar as the yen hit a seven-year low. The
Korean won hit a 14-month low to the dollar.
The South African rand likewise eased, with in-line
inflation data indicating that the central bank will likely keep
interest rates unchanged at 5.75 percent when it meets on
Thursday.
