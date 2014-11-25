LONDON Nov 25 The rouble snapped a six-day
winning streak on Tuesday as prospects of an oil price recovery
waned, while another oil-linked currency, the Nigerian naira,
also fell, ahead of a possible central bank monetary tightening.
Oil prices eased below $80 a barrel as expectations waned
that the OPEC cartel would agree a significant production cut to
support the market.
The rouble has recovered almost 10 percent against the
dollar since early November, but fell 0.6 percent despite
upbeat comments from S&P, which said Russia's credit rating was
safe, even if it entered recession.
Analysts said the rouble would stay volatile due to the
uncertain oil outlook.
"Russia rebounded pretty strongly and a lot of it was to do
with the OPEC meeting. At this point, an OPEC production cut is
largely priced in and, unless something materially changes, the
market has to take a breather," said Brown Brothers Harriman
strategist Ilan Solot.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks fell 1.7 percent while
rouble stocks lost 0.5 percent . Emerging equities
fell 0.4 percent off three-week highs while in Asia,
mainland Chinese shares closed 1.4 percent higher
after the central bank lowered a key short-term money rate.
Nigeria's naira fell 1.6 percent before a central
bank meeting that some reckon may provide some policy support
the currency. HSBC analysts predicted a 50 bps rate rise or
higher reserve ratios on bank deposits along with continued
intervention.
Also in Africa, Kenya's shilling fell to new three-year lows
, fuelling speculation that the central bank would
intervene.
In central Europe, Hungary's forint slipped 0.2 percent to a
one-week low against the euro as expectations grew
that the central bank will flag a policy easing in coming months
while leaving interest rates unchanged in the short term.
In debt news, Pakistan opened the books on a five-year
dollar sukuk and Ethiopia started investor meetings for a debut
Eurobond. Ukrainian dollar bonds stabilised after Monday's steep
falls due to continued fighting in the east of the country and
news that agricultural producer Agroton had asked to restructure
debt.
