LONDON Dec 5 Russia's rouble bounced
almost 2 percent against the dollar on Friday, driven by
suspicions that the Russian central bank has stepped up its
defence of the currency which has sunk 5 percent this week.
President Vladimir Putin, in his state of the nation address
on Thursday, instructed the central bank and the Finance
Ministry to act together in fighting off speculators.
The currency is down almost 40 percent this year, hit by an
oil price slump and Western sanctions.
The central bank, which releases its intervention data with
a two-day lag, said on Friday it had conducted $1.9 billion
worth of interventions on Dec. 2.
"The fall in oil prices would point to the rouble at 50 to
the dollar so, it's not far off. It has overshot a bit, but
that's what happens when you have a big selloff. Central bank
interventions have introduced two-way risk into the market and I
think there is a good chance we could see another significant
rate hike of 100 basis points," said Neil Shearing, head of
emerging market research at Capital Economics.
As Brent crude traded below $70, other oil
currencies also fell. Nigeria's naira lost 0.5 percent
against the dollar and Malaysia's ringgit 0.7 percent to
hit a five-year low.
Emerging market stocks trod water with the MSCI Emerging
equities index flat as investors waited for U.S. jobs
data later on Friday.
In China, however, Shanghai stocks gained 1.36
percent, marking its strongest weekly gain for five years, with
investors betting the central bank is about to implement
aggressive monetary easing to shore up growth.
"China's outlook for growth hasn't changed materially, but
we have had a bit of easing. It's a classic frenzy among retail
investors driving the market higher and the market is looking a
bit frothy," Shearing said.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia launched a $1 billion debut Eurobond
with a term of 10 years and a yield of 6.625 percent on
Thursday, attracting an initial order book worth more than $2.6
billion.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Kevin Liffey)