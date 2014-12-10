LONDON Dec 10 Ukraine's dollar bonds sold off heavily on Wednesday on fears that an international bailout programme would not prevent debt restructuring, while Greek stocks extended the previous day's double-digit fall.

Ukrainian bonds fell as much as five cents to trade at 66-68 cents in the dollar, while yield spreads widened 50 basis points to 1669 bps over U.S. Treasuries, a new five-year high .

Analysts said fears of a debt restructuring had grown after The Financial Times reported the International Monetary Fund had identified a $15 billion shortfall in its bailout programme.

Vladyslav Rashkovan, acting deputy central bank governor, was also quoted by Thomson Reuters service IFR as saying the next IMF loan tranche might not fully relieve debt strains.

"It's looking very clear that the market is preparing for restructuring, or re-profiling, whatever one wants to call it," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt and FX strategy at Citi.

Russian bonds too were under pressure. Ten-year local yields rose to 13 percent and the rouble fell a day before a central bank meeting that may raise interest rates to steady the currency.

Oil's fall below $66 a barrel pushed Russian dollar bond spreads to 513 bps over Treasuries, the highest since March 2009 . Kazakhstan's 2044 bond fell 1.5 cents to 83 cents in the dollar

Moscow's rouble-denominated stocks, however, rose 1.4 percent off five-year lows, taking their cue from Chinese stocks which clawed back half the six percent loss of the previous day.

Meanwhile Athens, part of MSCI's emerging equity index , added to Tuesday's 12.7 percent fall with a 3.5 percent slide.

The Greek government has brought forward a presidential vote to next week. Investors fear this could lead to snap parliamentary elections and pave the way for the far-left Syriza party to take power.

Costa said there could be worse ahead.

"So far the horrible price action in Greece has been treated as an isolated case but if it gets worse it is likely to spread to central Europe and other emerging markets," he said.

While oil's fall is a boon to energy-importing nations, the growth slowdown across emerging markets is far from over. Data showed Turkey's economy grew just 1.7 percent in the third quarter, well below what was expected.

Turkish bonds and stocks made modest gains, however, as expectations grew of policy easing .

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Gareth Jones)