LONDON Dec 12 Emerging stocks were on track for
their biggest weekly fall in 18 months, dragged down by falling
oil prices that continue to inflict heavy losses on Russian
assets.
Oil prices tumbled to $63 per barrel, sending Russia's
rouble down 1.6 percent to a new historic low against the
dollar. Moscow dollar-denominated stocks fell as much as
4.8 percent, gearing up for their steepest weekly fall in over
two years and down 42 percent since January.
"In Russia, it's a one-for-one correlation with the oil
price," said Commerzbank Senior Emerging Markets Economist Tatha
Ghose. "Only a turnaround in the oil price can turn it around."
Russian bonds also sold off, with dollar debt spreads over
U.S. Treasuries as well as local 10-year yields surging to
levels last seen in 2009. .
The MSCI emerging stocks index traded 0.2 percent
lower, having lost almost 6 percent since the start of the year.
And there was little prospect of respite ahead for the weeks to
come, according to Commerzbank's Ghose.
"There is some slackening of growth momentum all around,"
said Ghose. "Right now the fundamentals aren't there - there is
only a liquidity stimulus-related argument, but that's a very
fragile thing."
Elsewhere, South Africa's rand traded sideways
against the dollar and shares were down 0.6 percent
ahead of sovereign credit rating reviews by agencies Standard &
Poor's and Fitch to be published later in the day. Earlier in
the week, the rand hit six year lows as markets braced for a
possible downgrade.
(Additional reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)