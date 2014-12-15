LONDON Dec 15 The Indonesian rupiah and Russian rouble led emerging currency losses against the resurgent dollar on Monday, while Russian sovereign bond spreads surged above 600 basis points for the first time since 2009.

Hurt by oil's fall to 5-1/2 year lows and a surging dollar, emerging equities fell to nine-month lows, while emerging dollar bond yield spreads over Treasuries rose to 440 basis points, a three-year high, as investors demanded higher returns for the risk of holding the debt.

"The selloff is looking a little overdone but I don't think it is quite finished yet. A key turning point will come when people know when the (U.S. Federal Reserve) starts to hike for the first time, just to get a sense of how aggressively they will hike," said SEB analyst Per Hammarlund.

A run of strong U.S. data has cemented expectations of Fed rate rises next year and investors are waiting for Wednesday's post-meeting statement.

The rupiah hit its lowest since 1998 in an investor exodus from Indonesian bonds, forcing central bank intervention.

The rouble hit another record low and 10-year rouble debt yields rose past 13 percent, hurt also by fears of more U.S. sanctions.

Russian dollar bond spreads crossed the psychologically critical 600 basis-point level, while debt insurance costs touched 500 bps, Markit said.

Hammarlund saw last week's 100 bp rate rise as insufficient for the rouble, given oil's continued decline.

"To change momentum they would need to hike by 200 bps as a minimum to change correlation with oil price," he said.

Rouble-denominated Russian stocks rose however as oil inched off lows while Dubai which fell 14 percent in the past two sessions, gained 4 percent.

Oil importers are also under pressure, with commodity and oil stocks dragging down indexes such as Bangkok which posted its biggest one-day fall this year before recovering some losses by the close.

The rupee and baht slipped 0.6 percent , while Turkey's lira fell 1 percent. Istanbul stocks fell to three-week lows, having bounced 20 percent since early-October .

The lira was partly hit by weekend police raids on media outlets close to cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of plotting against the state

"This could prove to be a key market test for Turkey coming at a particularly difficult time for emerging markets as they try to cope with the sharp adjustment in oil prices, and the prospect of Fed tightening," Standard Bank told clients.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)