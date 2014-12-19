LONDON Dec 19 Emerging-market stocks were set for their first weekly gain of the month and currencies were steady to higher on Friday, helped by a stabilisation of Russia's beaten-up rouble and a four-year high for Chinese shares.

Following gains of more than 2 percent on Wall Street, the MSCI Emerging stocks index rose 0.8 percent as European investors finally found enough confidence to chase buoyant Asian markets after another wild week of swings.

Russia's battered rouble was also recovering. It clawed back another 3 percent of the near 15 percent drop it had seen on Monday and Tuesday, following verbal interventions from Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who said the currency would firm early next year.

Analysts cautioned, however, that the respite could be temporary. They said volatility is likely to continue in emerging markets until it becomes clearer when the United States will start raising interest rates.

"Once we get into 2015 and indications of when the (U.S. Federal Reserve) will start to hike, this trend we've seen in emerging markets of a selloff and re-pricing - that is going to continue for six months at least," said SEB analyst Per Hammarlund.

The rally in the rouble did little to for Russia's stock markets. The dollar-denominated index fell back 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, bankers were citing data from fund tracker EPFR Global showing that investors pulled $7 billion from emerging-market equity funds in the week to Dec 17 and withdrew a further $2 billion from emerging-market bonds.

Hammarlund said the Russia crisis had spread to other emerging markets and as the rouble stabilises other currencies, such as the Turkish lira could see some respite. The lira has fallen 10 percent since July.

The Polish zloty fell 0.8 percent to a 15-month low, with worries about contagion from Russia and the prospect of rate cuts weighing.

The Belarussian central bank on Friday moved to limit contagion from Russia, its main trading partner, announcing a 30 percent duty on all purchases of foreign currency.

The rebound in Russia was helped as Brent oil inched back up to $60 a barrel after its fourth consecutive weekly decline and its 12th in the last 13.

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, saw its naira climb 1.35 percent as a settlement of a dispute between the government and oil workers also lifted the currency.

Asian shares extended gains after the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat economic assessment the day before, saying it would take a "patient" approach to raising rates.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent, to 23,116.63 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to 11,400.19 points.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see )