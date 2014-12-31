(There will be no London-based emerging markets report on
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Dec 31 Emerging equities were set on
Wednesday to post their second straight year in the red, while
dollar bond spreads widened and the rouble headed for its worst
year since Russia's 1998 crisis.
The sector is suffering from a resurgent dollar, slowing
growth, a sharp oil price drop and Western sanctions on Russia,
triggered by Moscow's perceived role in the Ukraine crisis.
With U.S. interest rates set to rise, the dollar is likely
to be on the front foot in 2015 as well, potentially deterring
funds from emerging market investments.
Emerging equities have fallen 4.5 percent this year
while sovereign dollar bond yield spreads have widened
around 75 basis points to 400 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Emerging returns have lagged developed counterparts in 2015,
this graphic shows: link.reuters.com/puf73w
Chinese equities however hit five-year highs to
end 2014 up 50 percent, sustained largely by hopes that
authorities will find ways to stimulate a slowing economy.
On the other end of the spectrum, Russian dollar-denominated
stocks lost 45 percent, 10-year local yields doubled to 14
percent and dollar bond spreads jumped 350 bps
.
"From the headlines, it seems as though it was all about
Russia this year but actually there was little spillover into
the rest of EM," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets
analyst at Danske Bank.
But though emerging markets felt little contagion from
Russia, they failed to benefit from gains on U.S. Treasuries and
Wall Street, Christensen noted. "China was a major worry, which
has not gone away. We may be moving from cyclical concerns to
trend growth concerns," he added.
The yuan posted its first big annual loss since 2005,
falling 2.4 percent. The rouble was the worst performing
currency, down 43 percent
Currencies of commodity exporters Malaysia, Brazil and
Mexico have fallen 6-11 percent , but dollar
gains also hurt others such as the rupee and lira.
"We expect a period of extended dollar strength, which will
expose fragile emerging markets significantly in (first half)
2015," Traditional Analytics said, highlighting the lira and
rand as the most vulnerable.
Saudi stocks fell 5 percent on news King Abdullah had been
admitted to hospital. Oil's tumble has pushed the Saudi
and Dubai bourses 25 percent this quarter.
Concerns about the asset class are reflected in investment
flows data, with the Institute of International Finance
estimating that $11.5 billion had fled emerging markets in
December, the biggest outflow since June 2013.
