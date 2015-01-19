LONDON Jan 19 Shares in Shanghai fell 8 percent
on Monday after regulators moved to tame speculators, but trade
in other emerging markets was more subdued as investors awaited
the European Central Bank's next move.
Shanghai's SSE Composite stock index dropped 7.7
percent, its biggest one-day tumble in nearly seven years,
while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 1.5 percent lower.
Shanghai shares had climbed by around 50 percent in late 2014,
largely on expectations monetary authorities would try to
stimulate flagging growth.
"It's a very specific issue in China. The big question is
whether it is an official sign from up above saying this rally
has gone up too quick and we don't like it and we're going to
take out some support," said Brown Brothers Harriman strategist
Ilan Solot.
China's regulators are cracking down on margin trading,
whereby investors borrow money to invest on stock markets, which
has been blamed for fuelling speculative trades over the past
three months.
There was little sign of contagion beyond China, however.
Taiwan stocks rose 0.4 percent while South Korea
gained 0.8 percent.
More broadly, the MSCI Asia excluding Japan index
was down 0.4 percent while the MSCI Emerging
market <. MSCIEF> index slipped 0.3 percent.
Solot said many investors were holding back from making
significant bets before the ECB decides on Thursday whether to
launch a much-anticipated quantitative easing programme. A
European QE programme could provide stimulus to emerging market
assets and compensate in part for tighter monetary policy in the
United States.
A public holiday in the United States also curbed activity.
However, Russia's rouble firmed 0.6 percent against
the dollar, shrugging off Moody's decision to lower Russia's
sovereign rating to Baa3 late on Friday, the last of the three
major ratings agencies to cut Russia to one notch above junk.
The central bank offered up to $17 billion in foreign
currency repos on Monday, intended to address a shortage of
foreign currency linked to Western sanctions over Moscow's
alleged role in the Ukraine crisis.
Elsewhere, as oil resumed its downward slide,
energy-exporting Nigeria's naira dropped 1.8 percent and
tested record lows before a two-day central bank meeting
starting on Monday. Most analysts expect the bank to hold
interest rates at 13 percent.
Turkey's lira was also weaker, slipping 0.8 percent
versus the dollar.
Surprise rate cuts in recent days by India and some other
emerging markets as inflationary pressures ease prompted many
investors to reassess earlier assumptions that Turkish
policymakers would hold rates when they meet on Tuesday.
"We're looking at a 50-50 chance for a small cut," Solot
said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)