LONDON Jan 20 Chinese stocks rallied on
Tuesday, recovering some ground lost in Monday's tumble, after
economic data for 2014 came in slightly better than forecast
albeit highlighting growth running at its slowest pace in 24
years.
Shanghai's SSE Composite was 1.9 percent higher,
while the MSCI Asia ex Japan index advanced 0.4
percent. The broader MSCI emerging stocks benchmark
also rose 0.4 percent.
"The market has received the data pretty well though it
isn't driven by domestic demand as much as we would like. The
Chinese still have more work to do in terms of rebalancing
growth," said Per Hammarlund, emerging markets strategist at
SEB.
Elsewhere, the focus remained on the impact of weak oil
prices and imminent monetary policy moves, with investors
watching for a possible rate cut in Turkey while speculation
mounted of a second devaluation for Nigeria since November.
Nigeria's naira eased 2.4 percent against the dollar.
With currency and foreign exchange reserves under relentless
pressure from a sliding oil price, a 100 basis point rate hike,
combined with a second devaluation in two months is a real
possibility, according to SEB.
Turkey's lira was trading flat against the dollar before the
central bank rate decision. Many analysts expected no change in
rates though, with falling oil prices pushing down inflation,
expectations of a cut were rising.
In central Europe, investors digested the impact on growth
and finances of the Swiss central bank's decision last week to
scrap the franc's ceiling against the euro.
Poland, where significant amounts of corporate and household
debt is in francs, is viewed as most vulnerable and the zloty
was trading 0.1 percent weaker on Tuesday.
Polish central bankers are coming under pressure to cut
rates in the face of falling inflation but reverberations from
the Swiss move and its weakening effect on the zloty make a rate
cut less likely, Hammarlund said.
Russia's rouble was 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar,
pressured by the oil price, while the cost of insuring exposure
to Russian debt edged higher. Five-year credit default swaps
stood at 543 basis points, up from 537 bps on Monday, according
to financial data provider Markit.
The three major ratings agencies have all cut Russia's
sovereign debt to one notch above 'junk' status, and Standard &
Poor's is expected to complete a ratings review by the end of
the month.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)