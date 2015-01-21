* Nigerian, Russian currencies under renewed pressure

* Stocks boosted by expectations of ECB quantitative easing

* Polish banks still hurt by Swiss c.bank's franc move

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Jan 21 Emerging stocks jumped 1 percent to six-week highs on Wednesday, boosted by Chinese market gains and prospects for European monetary easing, though Polish banking shares remained under pressure due to fears over households' Swiss franc loans.

On currencies, the Nigerian naira hit record lows versus the dollar while Russia's rouble lost ground as fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine and oil prices stayed around $48 a barrel,

Equity markets worldwide are being buoyed by expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will unveil on Thursday an extraordinary money-printing programme, which would partly compensate for the loss of U.S. stimulus. Indian shares hit record highs while Chinese shares gained 4.5 percent, the biggest one-day gain in five years .

"People are placing huge bets that (ECB) QE is going to happen and it's going to be big," said Dennis Masich, a debt strategist at SEB. "But it has to be full-blown with no restrictions, a la the Fed. I can't see it being as simple as that but that's what is being priced in nevertheless."

Russian rouble-denominated stocks firmed 0.8 percent as oil prices steadied, but the rouble fell due to a surge in fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists . Russia is holding its first debt auction of 2015, with $5 billion worth of two-year bonds for sale.

Polish shares tracked Western European markets higher but remain six percent off levels hit before Switzerland's decision to scrap the franc's exchange rate cap, a move that hurts many Polish borrowers and could pressure banks.

The central bank has said "extraordinary" measures may be needed to resolve the issue. Shares in Polish banks, , have shed 15-16 percent in the past week.

However central European bonds are likely to benefit from the expected ECB embrace of quantitative easing and possible domestic rate cuts. Masich said regional debt was "on fire".

Nigeria's naira fell 1.5 percent to nearly 192 a dollar after the central bank failed on Tuesday to announce new measures to protect the currency

The currency's rout is likely to take a heavy toll on Nigerian companies with offshore borrowings. London-listed oil producer Afren with operations in Nigeria, saw its 2020 dollar bond slip to 45 cents in the dollar after it said it was talking to creditors about restructuring some liabilities . Its shares fell 10 percent

Elsewhere in Africa, the Egyptian pound slipped to new record lows amid mounting expectations of a devaluation

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)