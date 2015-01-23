LONDON Jan 23 Emerging equities were headed on
Friday for their biggest weekly gain in 10 months, while bonds
and currencies rallied across the board, thanks to the European
Central Bank's trillion-euro stimulus pledge.
MSCI's emerging equities index was more than 1
percent higher after the ECB on Thursday announced details of
its planned bond-buying scheme, with sharp gains on Asian
bourses such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and India.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 1 percent.
"The ECB move is supportive for global stocks and that has
also helped emerging market sentiment. So EM has reacted quite
positively. The near-term call is in favour of EM but
longer-term there may be risks to that trade," said Manik
Narain, strategist at UBS.
Analysts said the stimulus could end weeks of outflows from
emerging market funds, though latest data from EPFR Global,
cited by bankers, shows money continues to flee the asset class.
Emerging credit funds lost 0.4 percent of assets, local
currency bonds lost 0.6 percent, and equity funds shed 0.4
percent of assets, bankers said.
In central Europe, the Hungarian forint and Polish
zloty hit 5-week highs to the euro. Other emerging
currencies also firmed against the euro, with the Turkish lira
and South African rand at around 18-month highs
. Brazil's real touched a four-month high on Thursday
.
"We could easily see 4-5 percent declines in euro/lira and
euro/real over coming weeks especially if the Greek political
impasse does not escalate, nor the U.S. Federal Reserve take
material steps towards the first tightening," ING Bank said.
Hungary's $2 billion bond due 2023 rose half a
cent to trade at 111 cents to the dollar. Poland's $2 billion
2023 bond rose 0.75 cents to 101 cents in the
dollar.
Polish and Romanian 10-year local yields hit new record lows
as investors piled in to take advantage of their yield
differential with the euro zone and expected rate cuts in Poland
and Romania.
Regional stocks too extended gains, with Prague
gaining the most.
A moderate rise in the oil price after the death of Saudi
King Abdullah helped Russian assets, with the rouble
gaining 0.6 percent against the dollar and Moscow stocks
rising 1 percent.
But firmer oil failed to halt the slide in Nigeria's naira
which dropped 1.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan Fenton)