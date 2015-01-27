LONDON Jan 27 Russia's rouble climbed on
Tuesday, recovering some of its poise following a 6 percent drop
the previous day after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the
country's rating to junk, though Moscow stocks traded lower.
The rouble advanced 1 percent against the dollar but
Moscow's dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.7 percent
lower with investors fretting about possible new western
sanctions.
Russia's stock market was closed when S&P announced on
Monday it was cutting Russia's rating from BBB- to BB+, citing a
weakened economic growth prospect.
"This (downgrade) is clearly a major headline risk that is
going to affect rouble assets in the near term, even though
current prices would suggest that a move was to a large extent
priced in. Looking ahead, it will be interesting to watch what
forced selling occurs on the sovereign debt," said Benoit Anne,
head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale.
The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt rose past the
key 600 basis point mark, according to data provider Markit,
while the premium investors demand for holding the country's
bonds over U.S. Treasuries touched fresh 6-week highs.
EU governments who meet on Thursday are also considering new
sanctions on Russia, citing Moscow's "continued and growing
support" for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Elsewhere, Poland's zloty held its ground against the euro
and the dollar after a flash estimate from the country's
statistics office showed gross domestic product advanced 3.3
percent in 2014.
The Hungarian forint was trading 0.2 percent lower
against the euro ahead of a central bank meeting where policy
makers are widely expected to keep rates unchanged.
Turkey's lira gave up earlier gains against the dollar
after Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said the bank
could call an early monetary policy meeting to take a quick
decision on interest rates if inflation falls by more than 1
percentage point.
The broader MSCI emerging stocks index was flat,
with sentiment held back by data from China showing the weakest
factory profit growth in two years and economic growth slipping
to a 24-year low.
Shanghai stocks fell 0.85 percent while Hong Kong
dropped 0.4 percent.
Nigeria's naira continued to slide, falling 1 percent
against the dollar pressured by a weak oil price and as the
country's troops clashed with Boko Haram insurgents.
Shares in London-listed oil company Afren, which
produces most of its oil in Nigeria, lost more than half their
value as the company said it was in talks with bondholders over
its funding needs as it struggles with weak energy prices.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao;
Editing by Jon Boyle)