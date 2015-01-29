LONDON Jan 29 Belarus sovereign bonds fell up
to 27 cents in the dollar on Thursday on fears of debt
restructuring, while broader emerging markets also weakened
following a U.S. Fed statement that boosted the dollar.
Belarus yield spreads over Treasuries widened 900 basis
points to 1463 bps and its 2015 and 2018 bonds were sold
off after President Alexander Lukashenko said the country may
have to consider restructuring.
Analysts said the comments appeared aimed at pressuring
Russia, to which Belarus owes the most money, with Lukashenko
also threatening to pull out of a customs union with Moscow, a
pet project of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian spreads were at 686 bps, near last month's record
highs as the West considered another round of sanctions that
would further restrict Russian companies' access to foreign
capital and could push some into default.
The rouble fell 1.3 percent against the dollar, hit
also by oil prices near six-year lows.
Neil Shearing, head of emerging markets at Capital Economics
also cited an escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine.
"Also, the government has unveiled an anti-crisis plan
yesterday, which is heavy on policy, but light on actual detail,
in particular some of the numbers. There is a sense there are
growing question marks over the government's response to the
crisis," Shearing added.
Russian dollar-denominated shares fell 1 percent
Oil-reliant Nigeria saw its naira currency touch a new
intra-day record low of 194.25 per dollar
Emerging markets broadly weakened, with stocks down 1
percent and most currencies falling after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's post-meeting statement indicated it was on
track to raise interest rates this year.
The Malaysian ringgit fell to new six-year lows and the won
hit four-month lows, the latter also hurt by policy easing
expectations after Singapore's shock rate cut .
South Africa's rand eased 0.15 percent before a
central bank meeting that may signal dovishness. Bonds hovered
above the 7 percent mark that has not been breached since
mid-2013.
Turkey's lira fell 0.7 percent on speculation of an
emergency rate cut but ten-year bonds fell marginally
"The market is clearly not ready to buy lower lira rates,"
online broker Swissquote said. "As lira denominated bond yields
are already below the inflation breakeven, even a full
percentage point drop in (inflation) is not enough to cover the
inflation and the risk premium."
Mexico may also ease policy later on Thursday, some predict
.
