LONDON Feb 2 Russia's rouble retreated on
Monday, depressed by the central bank's unexpected decision on
Friday to cut rates, a sharp reversal in oil prices and renewed
violence in Ukraine.
The rouble was 1.5 percent weaker against the dollar,
while Russian stocks also dropped, with the local currency MICEX
index falling close to 1 percent.
Rouble volatility -- a measure of expected swings in a
currency -- is on the rise again following the rate cut, having
previously fallen to two month lows. One month rouble/dollar
volatility now trades at 42
"The one institution in Russia that had earned a bit of
credibility was the central bank and by going ahead with this
rate cut they have undermined that," said UBS strategist Manik
Narain.
"The cut sent a strange signal on central bank willingness
to support the rouble plus the geo-pol situation has become
worse and there is the risk of deeper sanctions when the EU
meets in 10 days time."
Weak oil also weighed on energy exporting Nigeria, which saw
continued violence from Islamist militant group Boko Haram over
the weekend, leaving the naira more than 1 percent lower
against the dollar.
Nigeria-focused oil producer Afren, listed in
London, saw its shares jump more than 40 percent after lenders
agreed to give it a month's grace for debt payments.
In other emerging markets, Shanghai shares dropped
2.5 percent after PMI data showed China's factory sector
unexpectedly shrank in January for the first time in 2-1/2
years.
Turkey's lira gained close to 1 pct against the
dollar, recovering some ground from the record low touched last
week as investors anticipated an interest rate cut as the
country's government calls for easier monetary policy.
Turkey's central bank chief said on Monday the bank will
decide whether to hold a special policy meeting on the basis of
inflation data due to be published on Tuesday.
"The CBT-government arguing increases doubts about the
central bank's independence and should accelerate capital
outflows, despite carry-favorable conditions," online broker
Swissquote told clients.
Eastern European currencies were also stronger, with
Poland's zloty rising 0.8 percent following data showing
manufacturing activity grew at the fastest rate in 11 months in
January.
