LONDON Feb 3 Turkey's lira firmed on Tuesday
after above-forecast inflation appeared to rule out an emergency
interest rate cut, while Russian and Gulf assets drew support
from rallying oil prices.
The lira rose 0.45 percent against the dollar, after
wilting to record lows in recent days on fears the central bank
was coming under rising pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan
to cut interest rates.
Expectations of an extraordinary central bank meeting on
Wednesday were quashed by January data showing inflation falling
less than expected.
Turkish stocks headed 0.86 percent lower and bond
prices eased after the data but pressure from the government for
a rate cut continued unabated on Tuesday, raising concerns among
investors.
"This is a terrible signal for confidence in credibility at
a delicate time," said Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in London. "It takes away some of the
potential benefits of a rate cut as people are afraid the
central bank will have pressure to cut more."
Russian assets got a lift from oil prices rising for the
third straight session to top $56 per barrel. The rouble
which had tanked after last week's surprise 200 basis point rate
cut, gained 2.69 percent against the greenback whilst
dollar-denominated stocks rose 4.6 percent and their
rouble peers added 1.4 percent.
But the likelihood of more Western sanctions over Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis will weigh on markets, Solot
predicted, adding: "My guess is Russia is more of a
short-covering move than genuine conviction."
Stock markets across the Gulf also took heart from crude
prices, rising 0.6 to 2.5 percent, while the MSCI emerging
stocks index rose 0.61 percent.
In Egypt, the stock index traded 1.19 percent
higher, shrugging off security concerns after a homemade
explosive device went off in central Cairo and two more bombs
were found at the capital's airport.
Most other European emerging currencies strengthened,
following their Asian peers in gaining ground on rising risk
appetite, though gains were capped somewhat after the Australian
central bank cut rates.
In Poland the zloty strengthened 0.2 percent
against the euro before an interest rate decision due on
Wednesday.
According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is likely to
leave interest rates unchanged but will probably deliver one
more rate cut in March to counter a prolonged decline in
consumer prices.
Greek stocks jumped 8 percent after Athens dropped
calls for a debt write-off and proposed swapping debt for
growth-linked bonds
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)