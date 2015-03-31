By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, March 31
LONDON, March 31 Emerging market equities rose
0.4 percent on Tuesday and were on track for their first
quarterly gain since mid-2014, thanks primarily to robust
Chinese markets, though most currencies fell versus the dollar.
The dollar has enjoyed its best quarter since 2008, rising 9
percent against a basket of currencies and putting
pressure on most emerging market assets. However, the prospect
of more stimulus has led Chinese equities to rise 16 percent
. The Shanghai index fell 1 percent on Tuesday, off
seven-year highs.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates
this year, but it has signaled the tightening will be gradual,
providing some support to emerging market assets. The MSCI
emerging equity index is up 1.7 percent on the quarter after
falling 5 percent the previous quarter.
UBS strategist Manik Narain said returns were disappointing
given the favourable global backdrop, with euro zone
money-printing, equity rallies and falling Western bond yields.
A basket of 18 emerging market currencies tracked by UBS had
lost 4.5 percent to the dollar so far this year, he said.
"We are ending with very mildly positive returns on stocks
and hard currency bonds ... If someone had said Bund yields
would be 20 bps and European stocks were up 18 percent, you
would hope for better returns on EM," he said.
"Emerging assets' inability of EM to rally -- despite these
tailwinds -- is worrying for medium-term investors."
Russian dollar-denominated stocks rose half a percent
despite weaker oil prices, up 11 percent on the quarter.
The rouble was flat to the dollar.
The Turkish lira slipped 0.3 percent on the day, shrugging
off better-than-expected 2014 growth data.
In central Europe, the Romanian leu was flat against the
euro before a central bank meeting expected to deliver a 25-
basis-point rate cut, the latest policy easing in the region
.
Investors were also awaiting the outcome of a presidential
election in Nigeria, where stocks rose almost 2 percent to
two-week highs in the previous session, as voting went
smoothly and opposition leader Muhammadu Buhari extended his
lead.
Nigerian sovereign Eurobonds were flat, though those of
banks such as First Bank, Zenit and Guaranty Trust Bank firmed.
"A convincing outcome could be taken quite positively. With
a few exceptions, President Jonathan's stewardship of the
economy has not been taken refreshingly, so this would be seen
as an opportunity for a fresh start for the country," Jefferies
analyst Richard Segal said.
