By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, April 27
LONDON, April 27 Stimulus hopes fuelled a 3
percent Chinese equity surge on Monday, boosting Asian
currencies and pushing emerging stocks to 7-1/2-month highs,
though Russian markets tumbled, with the rouble down 1.8 percent
to the dollar.
Lacklustre U.S. data on Friday rekindled hope the U.S.
Federal Reserve would be in no hurry to raise interest rates,
providing another boost to emerging markets which have benefited
this year from waning Fed tightening expectations.
Shanghai and Shenzen-listed shares jumped 3 percent bringing
2015 gains to almost 40 percent and having
doubled over six months. The gains are down to fiscal and
monetary stimulus, expectation of infrastructure spending and
mergers of state-run firms.
Taiwan, the third biggest component of MSCI index after
China and South Korea, touched new 15-year highs.
"The strongest drivers have been a gradual easing of
expectations of tighter U.S. policy and a flatter profile in the
dollar. Those two combined have helped the outlook for EM
equities," said John Lomax, head of emerging equity strategy at
HSBC.
"With China slowing down, we are seeing the central bank
moving to stimulate and the expectation is of more to come. The
rally is being driven by easing growth and easier policy."
Those factors have lifted currencies too, with the Taiwan
dollar and Korean won hitting five and three-month highs
respectively .
In emerging Europe, the rouble fell 1.8 percent on
expectation of a bigger interest rate cut than predicted. The
rouble has risen 13 percent this year versus the dollar.
"We think the (central bank) could cut rates more
aggressively than at the previous policy meeting and also more
than market consensus assumes," Renaissance Capital analyst Oleg
Kouzmin wrote, predicting 150 bps. "Inflation is performing
better than expected, rouble looks much stronger, inflation and
devaluation expectations remain well-behaved."
The lira slipped 0.6 percent against the dollar,
staying just off Friday's record lows.
Central Europe shrugged off Greece concerns, with Warsaw and
Budapest stocks rising around 1 percent .
Hungarian drugmaker Richter jumped 3 percent after
the firm said one of its products could receive a licence to be
used widely in the European Union.
The zloty firmed 0.4 percent against the euro and
the forint gained 0.2 percent. The dinar, which hit
six-week lows on Friday because of Serbia's exposure to Greece,
also recovered 0.2 percent.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, re-elected on the
weekend with 97.7 percent of the vote, quashed expectations of a
currency devaluation. But six-month non-deliverable forwards did
not budge, pricing the tenge 11 percent weaker.
