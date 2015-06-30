By Marc Jones
| LONDON, June 30
LONDON, June 30 Emerging market stocks headed
for a small second quarter gain on Tuesday as roller coaster
moves in China, unease about Greece's future in the euro and
political uncertainty from Brazil and Turkey to Ukraine and
Russia kept investors on their toes.
Central and eastern European bonds and stocks
steadied after the breakdown in Greek talks over
the weekend had seen them take a tumble on Monday as part of a
global sell-off.
The Chinese equity market roller coaster ride continued in
Asia, however, with Shanghai finishing up 3.6 percent on the day
after initially tumbling sharply. It notched its worst monthly
loss since mid-2013 but it was its fourth straight quarter in
the black and remains the best performing major market of 2015.
Global emerging markets equities measured by MSCI
were up 1 percent on the day to leave them almost 4 percent up
on the year after a 1.5 percent rise over the second quarter.
JPMorgan's index of emerging dollar debt has fared less well
though after a fractional quarterly fall, while local currency
debt lost 0.8 percent to leave it 4.7 percent lower on the year.
Away from Greece and China, focus was on talks later between
Ukraine, the IMF and a Franklin Templeton-led creditor committee
in Washington.
Ukraine is demanding the bond holders accept a 40 percent
write-down but Templeton and the other creditors argue it can be
avoided.
"It will be quite difficult for them to get out of this
mess," said Viktor Szabo, an EM portfolio manager at Aberdeen
Asset Management in London.
"They haven't had a top level meeting since March. Even if
the conflict subsided the rebuilding costs for Donbass region
would be around $20 billion. That isn't in any of the debt
estimates so that basically strengthens their argument that
their needs to be a principal write-down."
On the uncertainty around Greece he was more positive.
Aberdeen is currently heavily underweight in central and eastern
European assets due to the links the region has to Greece and
the euro zone, but he said the recent falls in prices could be
an opportunity to reduce its short positions.
Most emerging Asian currencies had risen overnight helped by
the dollar's overnight weakness, but most were set to suffer
quarterly losses on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates
and concerns over Greece's endless debt problems.
"Emerging Asian currencies will inevitably weaken. Money is
draining away from emerging funds on issues such as U.S.
interest rate hikes and risk aversion due to Greece," said Yuna
Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)