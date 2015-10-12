LONDON Oct 12 Turkish stocks and the lira fell
on Monday and debt insurance costs rose as a blast that killed
up to 128 people over the weekend raised fears of further
pre-election turmoil, though many other emerging assets extended
their recent gains.
The double suicide bombing at a rally of pro-Kurdish and
labour activists in Ankara is likely to exacerbate divisions
between supporters of Turkey's ruling AK Party and Kurdish
groups before a Nov. 1 vote.
The lira weakened 0.6 percent against the dollar, after
hitting an eight-week high last week, while Istanbul
stocks slipped 0.4 percent. Data from Markit showed
five-year credit default swaps rose 9 basis points to 275 basis
points.
"Negativity around Turkey is likely to increase further,"
said Salman Ahmed, global fixed income strategist at Lombard
Odier. "Indeed, increased chances of another hung parliament in
the coming elections is another source of negativity for the
country, which is already reeling from financing and external
vulnerability concerns."
Elsewhere however the mood appeared more buoyant, with
emerging equities rising 0.75 percent to two-month highs
as markets grow increasingly convinced the U.S.
Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates until 2016.
That has caused investors to unwind some long dollar
positions, with latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showing speculators had pared back bullish bets on
the greenback in the week until Oct. 6.
China's central bank added to the cheer, taking fresh steps
to inject liquidity into the struggling economy and saying the
stock market's correction "is almost over".
Chinese mainland shares jumped 3 percent after the move
and Hong Kong markets firmed 0.7 percent
while the yuan firmed nearly 0.4 percent, set for
its strongest one-day performance since March.
Meanwhile rising oil prices and a slipping dollar index lent
Russia dollar-denominated stocks and its currency a helping hand
with the rouble strengthening more than 1 percent against the
greenback to hover close to the Friday's 10-week peak.
South Africa's rand also gained against the dollar.
Central and eastern European markets were more mixed.
Poland's zloty slipped 0.3 percent against the euro and the
Warsaw bourse sank 0.6 percent as emerging Europe's largest
economy gears up for national elections on Oct. 25.
Polls point to a win by the opposition populist Law and
Justice (PiS) party, but Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek
warned their plans were dangerous to public finances and that
zloty volatility would be unavoidable in the run up to the poll.
Hungary's forint however gained 0.14 percent, while other
currencies across the region were treading water.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Andrew Heavens)