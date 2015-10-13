LONDON Oct 13 Emerging market stocks took their
first significant tumble of the month on Tuesday on fresh signs
of domestic weakness in China and another bout of volatility in
commodity markets.
A 20.4 percent year-on-year fall in Chinese imports
underscored the slowdown in the world's number
two economy and saw some brisk profit taking after a 12 percent
rise and 8 days of gains in the last 9 for MSCI's main EM index.
It was down more than 1 percent on Tuesday.
There was also selling in key currency and bond markets,
including South Africa, Mexico, Turkey,
Indonesia and Russia as investors beat a general
retreat from higher risk developing markets.
"The Chinese data has not been well received," said Bernd
Berg, an EM strategist at Societe Generale in London. "This is
the first 'risk off' leg we have had after pretty much a 9-day
global rally."
"Imports are down 20 percent year-on-year so it tells us
that domestic demand remains on the weak side."
Hopes for more economic stimulus measures from Chinese
authorities had helped keep Chinese stocks steady
however despite the weakness almost everywhere else.
The country's authorities are due to announce a new
five-year plan for the economy later this month that is expected
to keep the focus on growth.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Indonesian rupiah and
Malaysian ringgit had both taken particularly heavy hits
overnight after oil had wiped out most of its recent
rebound with a 5 percent drop.
Singapore's dollar slid too ahead Wednesday's meeting
of the country's central bank which is expected to see it loosen
its exchange-rate based monetary policy for the second time this
year.
Russia's rouble - which is also closely tied to oil's
fortunes - was heading for its biggest drop in almost two-weeks.
The country's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina,
stirred expectations of possible interest rate cuts as she said
in an interview that Russian inflation would soon start falling
"quite abruptly."
Turkish markets remained under pressure ahead of uncertain
national elections at the start of next month and after a major
suicide bombing at the weekend.
Poland's zloty and the Czech crown had been
among the few to show some resistance to the general EM
weakness.
But they began to strain too as business sentiment data from
Germany, their biggest export partner, came in weak. It was
first to show the effects of the recent Volkswagen emission test
scandal. Central Europe makes one in every six
cars produced in the EU.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)