NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended
stronger Friday after a reduction in geopolitical risks, higher
oil prices and stronger economic data out of Germany helped spur
investor optimism in the broader markets.
"The markets are feeling more comfortable because of oil and
the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine," said a broker in
Miami. "Everyone is expecting some good news from Greece (next
week)."
Argentina's sovereign bonds stood out as the outperformers,
after a UK court asserted its jurisdiction over the country's
euro-denominated notes, although some questioned whether the
market's optimism was justified.
Those bonds were ending close to their intraday highs, after
a three-point rally in the morning, while US dollar-denominated
bonds were also closing up to a point higher in cash.
"The mood was generally positive, and we saw better prices
all around," said the broker in Miami. "Argentina was flying
after the English ruling."
Even Argentina-law bonds advanced, with Boden 2015s, for
example, ending the day up three quarters of a point at 102.60.
Venezuelan bonds also rallied, thanks to a 3.7% leap in
Brent crude prices and to cautious optimism over a new foreign
exchange trading system that set the weakest of the country's
three exchange rates at a value of 170 bolivars against the US
dollar, close to the black market rate of 190.
"We feel that the market will most likely adjust down as the
process, and implementation of the FX mechanism are exposed,"
said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of brokerage Torino Capital.
Among investment-grade sovereign, Brazil's 2025s were
closing at 98.5, up half a point on the day, while Mexico's
10-year notes were spotted at 102.10, also up half a point.
PIPELINE
Grupo Senda Autotransporte, a Mexican bus transportation
company, has finished roadshows ahead of a possible USD 144A/Reg
S bond offering. Expected ratings are B/B (S&P/Fitch). CS and JP
Morgan are active bookrunners, and BBVA passive.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network. Pricing is expected toward the end of
February.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month, market sources told IFR.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)