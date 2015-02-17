NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended
Tuesday's session unchanged in price but tighter in spread terms
after optimism over a resolution to the stalemate between Greece
and its European creditors contributed to a sell-off in US
Treasuries.
However, with much of the region still on holiday because of
Carnival celebrations, activity in the secondary markets
remained light.
"You could say the market is closing tighter just because
Treasuries are selling off, but there is no one to trade with,"
said a corporate bond trader in New York.
This came as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury jumped
13bp to hit 2.13% by late afternoon on optimism over Greek debt
negotiations and on expectations that the Federal Reserve could
guide towards a June rate increase at its next policy meeting on
March 17-18.
With high-grade corporate bond prices remaining steady,
spreads narrowed as a result. For instance, the 2024s issued by
Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras ended the day some
10bp-15bp tighter at 515bp-510bp over Treasuries.
Elsewhere in Brazil, USJ Acucar became the latest sugar
producer to see its bond drop several points as the sector
continues to struggle with high leverage and depressed sugar
prices.
The company's 9.875% US$275m 2019s have fallen 13 points
since Wednesday's close to end the day at a cash price of 35.
"Clearly the company is under pressure like all sugar
companies in Brazil," said a second trader in New York. "They
are highly levered and the price of what they sell is not going
up."
Among high-yield sovereigns, Venezuelan bonds were seen
ending the session mixed despite higher oil prices.
The sovereign's 2022s were spotted a quarter of a point
higher in price at 49-50 and the 2027s a quarter of a point
lower at 43.50-44.50, according to a broker in New York.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network. Pricing is expected toward the end of
February.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month, market sources told IFR.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)