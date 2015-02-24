NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Latin American credits generally
saw a strong bid on Tuesday morning amid solid corporate
earnings results and hopes of a dovish tone when Fed chief Janet
Yellen speaks to Congress.
But while tone was positive, market players said not many
bonds were changing hands in early trading ahead of Yellen's
10:00am appearance on Capitol Hill.
"There are definitely firmer bids out there, but there isn't
a lot of price action," said a corporate bond trader in New
York.
"Of the inquiries we received, I would say 70% are buyers
and 30% sellers."
Corporates in Mexico, Peru and Chile were seen as
particularly in demand, while even battered Brazilian credits
such as state-run oil company Petrobras enjoyed a bit of a
bounce after Monday's slide.
The company's 2024s, for example, opened 7bp tighter at a
spread of 538bp-533bp, benefiting from general risk-on sentiment
and some buying appetite after recent weakness, said a second
trader in New York.
A rebound in oil prices, with Brent recovering after
Monday's slide to climb back above the US$60 a barrel mark,
provided some support for Venezuelan bonds.
The sovereign's 2022s were opening a quarter of a point
higher at 46-47, according to a broker.
In primary markets, activity is expected to remain subdued
during Yellen's two-day testimony before Congress, with telcoms
group Digicel the only notable exception.
Digicel, which has operations in the Caribbean, Central
America and Asia, announced a new US$925m 8-year senior
unsecured bond offering.
Citigroup is left-lead, or senior underwriter, on the
transaction, while JP Morgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank are also bookrunners.
The company plans to use proceeds from the sale, which is
expected to price on Monday, to redeem existing 8.25% notes due
2017 issued by Digicel Limited.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is meeting investors in Europe
and the US this week as it seeks to market a global peso trade
through BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley. Meetings will wrap up on February 27.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)